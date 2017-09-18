(CNN) Iraq's Supreme Court on Monday ordered the suspension of a September 25 referendum on Kurdish independence.

The court said the move came in response to at least two lawsuits. One was filed by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. Another was filed by four members of Iraq's Parliament -- who called for the suspension of the referendum and the designation of the poll as unconstitutional, according to court documents.

The referendum has been criticized by American, British and Turkish diplomats.

Turkey fears the vote could stoke separatist aspirations among its own sizable Kurdish minority.

White House: Vote 'distracting'

