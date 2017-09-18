Breaking News

How your pet's illness could put your mental health at risk

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 6:31 PM ET, Mon September 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Although President Donald Trump does not have a pet in the White House, Vice President Mike Pence has carried on the longstanding tradition of executive branch pets. The second family has a dog, two cats and a bunny. Click through to see other presidential pets.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
Although President Donald Trump does not have a pet in the White House, Vice President Mike Pence has carried on the longstanding tradition of executive branch pets. The second family has a dog, two cats and a bunny. Click through to see other presidential pets.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
President Barack Obama -- like other presidents before him -- likely benefited from having dogs Bo and Sunny at the White House.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
President Barack Obama -- like other presidents before him -- likely benefited from having dogs Bo and Sunny at the White House.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
President Abraham Lincoln&#39;s son Tad rides one of his horses.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
President Abraham Lincoln's son Tad rides one of his horses.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
President Theodore Roosevelt&#39;s eldest son, Teddy Jr., holds his macaw, Eli.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
President Theodore Roosevelt's eldest son, Teddy Jr., holds his macaw, Eli.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
President William Howard Taft&#39;s pet cow, Pauline, stands on the lawn of the State, War and Navy Building in Washington.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
President William Howard Taft's pet cow, Pauline, stands on the lawn of the State, War and Navy Building in Washington.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
President Warren G. Harding and his dog Laddie are photographed in front of the White House.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
President Warren G. Harding and his dog Laddie are photographed in front of the White House.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
President Calvin Coolidge&#39;s wife, Grace, holds her pet raccoon, Rebecca.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
President Calvin Coolidge's wife, Grace, holds her pet raccoon, Rebecca.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
President Herbert Hoover poses with his dog, King Tut.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
President Herbert Hoover poses with his dog, King Tut.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
President Franklin D. Roosevelt drives in his convertible with his dog Fala.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
President Franklin D. Roosevelt drives in his convertible with his dog Fala.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
First lady Mamie Eisenhower and her granddaughter Barbara Anne Eisenhower stand with the family pet, Heidi, outside the White House.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
First lady Mamie Eisenhower and her granddaughter Barbara Anne Eisenhower stand with the family pet, Heidi, outside the White House.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy stand with their guests and their daughter&#39;s ponies, Macaroni and Tex, outside the White House in 1962.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy stand with their guests and their daughter's ponies, Macaroni and Tex, outside the White House in 1962.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
President Lyndon Johnson sings with dog Yuki while his grandson, Patrick, watches at the LBJ Ranch in 1968.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
President Lyndon Johnson sings with dog Yuki while his grandson, Patrick, watches at the LBJ Ranch in 1968.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
President Richard Nixon, his wife and two daughters play with their pet cocker spaniel Checkers on the beach at Mantoloking, New Jersey, in 1953.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
President Richard Nixon, his wife and two daughters play with their pet cocker spaniel Checkers on the beach at Mantoloking, New Jersey, in 1953.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
President Gerald Ford relaxes with his dog Liberty in the Oval Office in 1975.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
President Gerald Ford relaxes with his dog Liberty in the Oval Office in 1975.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
President Jimmy Carter&#39;s daughter, Amy, holds her Siamese cat Misty Malarky Ying Yang.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
President Jimmy Carter's daughter, Amy, holds her Siamese cat Misty Malarky Ying Yang.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
First lady Nancy Reagan cradles an early Christmas present, a King Charles spaniel named Rex, as she and President Reagan stroll along the South Lawn of the White House in 1985.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
First lady Nancy Reagan cradles an early Christmas present, a King Charles spaniel named Rex, as she and President Reagan stroll along the South Lawn of the White House in 1985.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
President George H.W. Bush walks on the South Lawn of the White House, followed by his dog Millie and her puppies. In 1989, Millie gave birth to a litter of six puppies, including Spot, who later returned to the White House with President George W. Bush.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
President George H.W. Bush walks on the South Lawn of the White House, followed by his dog Millie and her puppies. In 1989, Millie gave birth to a litter of six puppies, including Spot, who later returned to the White House with President George W. Bush.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
President Bill Clinton walks with the family cat, Socks, as he arrives back at the White House in 1993 after a speech.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
President Bill Clinton walks with the family cat, Socks, as he arrives back at the White House in 1993 after a speech.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
First lady Laura Bush and President George W. Bush are joined by their dogs Spot and Barney as they walk from Marine One to the White House on September 30, 2001.
Photos: The presidential pets of the White House
First lady Laura Bush and President George W. Bush are joined by their dogs Spot and Barney as they walk from Marine One to the White House on September 30, 2001.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
pence puppy01 presidential pets02 presidential pets03 presidential pets04 presidential pets05 presidential pets06 presidential pets07 presidential pets08 presidential pets09 presidential pets RESTRICTED10 presidential pets RESTRICTED11 presidential pets12 presidential pets RESTRICTED13 presidential pets RESTRICTED14 presidential pets15 presidential pets RESTRICTED16 presidential pets17 presidential pets RESTRICTED18 presidential pets

Story highlights

  • Caring for an ailing pet could put your own mental health at risk, says a new paper
  • Experts offer strategies that might help alleviate pet caregiver burden

(CNN)It was a difficult season of loss for Sean Owens' family.

Shortly after his father died of kidney cancer in 2010, his mother's beloved black Labrador retriever mix -- Mary Margaret, or Maggie -- was diagnosed with hemangiosarcoma, a rapidly growing tumor of the blood vessels. Maggie had a history of health problems, and Owens' mother was distraught.
"That's not an uncommon scenario in veterinary medicine," said Owens, veterinarian and professor of clinical pathology in the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of California, Davis.
    "If you ask most veterinarians the hardest thing they do, it's telling the senior man or woman that comes in, having just lost a significant other or spouse or partner, that now their animal, their dog or cat or whatever their loved one is, now has a terrible disease as well," he said. "Those conversations ... they just tear the heart out of you."
    In the months leading up to his father's death and Maggie's diagnosis, Owens said, his mother was the primary caregiver for both her husband and her dog. Watching the emotional toll that caregiving took on her was difficult.
    Homeless, terminally ill dogs find sanctuary
    Homeless, terminally ill dogs find sanctuary

      JUST WATCHED

      Homeless, terminally ill dogs find sanctuary

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Homeless, terminally ill dogs find sanctuary 01:15
    Read More
    "My mother would often have to take my father to the hospital. They'd all load up in the car. There would be the dog in the car, my dad in the car. My mother would have to take my dad to the hospital down in Philadelphia, and then she'd take the dog to the veterinarian," Owens said.
    "Caregiver burden is a real thing. It's not an embarrassing thing. ... There should be no stigma attached to it. It's a normal part of loss and grief," he said, adding that such burden can affect the well-being of pet owners caring for an ailing animal.
    Maggie, his mother's four-legged friend with white spots on her black paws, died soon after she was diagnosed with cancer, Owens said.
    A new paper published in the journal Veterinary Record on Monday ties caregiver burden in pet owners to elevated stress and general symptoms of depression and anxiety, as well as poorer quality of life -- similar to the burdens of caring for a human loved one.
    The findings are the first to show how providing daily care for a sick pet could affect a pet owner, said the paper's lead author, Mary Beth Spitznagel, associate professor of psychological sciences at Kent State University in Ohio.
    Pet dialysis helps sick animals
    Pet dialysis helps sick animals

      JUST WATCHED

      Pet dialysis helps sick animals

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Pet dialysis helps sick animals 01:26
    "It is important that we do not minimize what family caregivers are experiencing in human caregiving relationships. I would not say that pet caregiving is the same, for example, as providing care for a parent with dementia or a spouse who has had a stroke," Spitznagel said.
    "But pet caregiving in the context of a chronic or terminal disease is clearly stressful for the pet owner, and we can probably learn a lot about how to help people in this situation by looking at what helps reduce stress in human caregiving," she said.
    Owens' mother died unexpectedly last year, he said. As he reflects on her experiences as Maggie's caregiver, he hopes that her story -- and the new paper -- shed light not only on caregiver burden but on ways to help pet owners better manage caregiver challenges.
    "My mother would be tickled pink to know that one of her stories could help anybody else," said Owens, who was not involved in the new paper.

    The burden of caring for a sick pet

    The paper involved 238 pet owners and their dogs or cats. The researchers separated the owners, who were recruited through social media, into two groups: 119 with pets who were diagnosed with a chronic or terminal disease and 119 with healthy pets.
    Then, through questionnaires and testing scales, the researchers measured each pet owner's level of caregiver burden, stress, depressive symptoms, anxiety and quality of life.
    All of the questionnaires and measurement scales were borrowed from studies on human caregiving relationships, Spitznagel said.
    The researchers also used a questionnaire to measure how well each pet owner adhered to his or her veterinarian's recommended regimen for caregiving. The owners of healthy pets could respond with "not applicable" to some questions.
    Pet medications pose a threat to kids, study says
    Pet medications pose a threat to kids, study says
    The researchers found that, overall, higher levels of caregiver burden and stress, greater symptoms of depression and anxiety, and lower quality of life were present in owners of sick animals than in those with healthy animals.
    "I think down the road, this paper is going to turn out to be a landmark paper addressing the issue of caregiver burden in veterinarian medicine," Owens said.
    However, the paper has some limitations, including that the participants were recruited online, that they were not tracked over a long period of time and that they were primarily white women of relatively high socioeconomic status, with an average age of 48.
    More research is needed to measure caregiver burden among a more diverse group of pet owners, and "we need to do more research to determine how to best help pet caregivers," Spitznagel said.

    Tips for pet caregivers

    For pet owners who might be in a caregiving role and experiencing a burden, some of the same strategies often recommended to human caregivers could be helpful, said Richard Schulz, distinguished service professor of psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh, who was not involved in the new paper.
    Family farm is heaven on earth for dying dogs
    Family farm is heaven on earth for dying dogs
    Strategies include "having a good understanding of the disease and its trajectory so that appropriate interventions and decisions can be made. ... Their vet could play a big role in this," said Schulz, who has studied human caregiving burden.
    Also, "making sure that they have the knowledge and skills to provide the needed care for their pet, including minimizing the suffering of their pet -- again, their vet would be key in providing this knowledge," he said. "Getting emotional support from friends and relatives, and perhaps respite, if that is needed, (and) dealing with their depression, which might include getting professional help."
    Schulz added, "The elephant in the room in comparing pet with human caregiving is that euthanasia is an accepted option with pets but not humans. It would be fascinating to learn from pet owners how the euthanasia option affects them and how it impacts their caregiving experience."
    Owens, whose mother was a caregiver for her husband and her dog, said it is important for caregivers to ask for help early on and to make time for things they enjoy while occasionally finding a sitter for their pet.
    On the other hand, "many people are afraid that if 'I'm not there and something happens, then I wasn't there.' I think in many ways, that's the greatest fear," he said.
    Labrador retriever named most popular dog breed
    Labrador retriever named most popular dog breed
    As Owens reflected on the lives of his father, his mother and their black lab, Maggie, he said his family found peace at his mother's memorial last year.
    Before her death, Owens' mother said she wanted her ashes mixed with those of her husband and Maggie and then spread into the ocean.
    At her memorial, family and friends "each took a handful of sand and put them in with the ashes, and my sister and I took them out and cast them in the surf," Owens said. He watched as the ashes sprinkled across the Atlantic Ocean, off the shore of Pawleys Island in South Carolina.
    "In many ways, it was the perfect sort of closure for my sister and I, in terms of bringing everybody back together," he said.
    All in all, as a society, humans have developed stronger bonds with their animal companions over time, said Bernard Rollin, distinguished professor of philosophy, biomedical sciences and animal sciences at Colorado State University.
    For that reason, he wasn't surprised by the findings in the new paper.

    'People need closeness. ... They seek it in their pets'

    Rollin, who was not involved in the new paper, remembers an incident when he was a young boy growing up in Brooklyn and saw one of his neighbors crying uncontrollably.
    It was in the middle of the afternoon. The woman ran out of her home in her bathrobe, holding her small Chihuahua in her arms, Rollin said. The dog was dead.
    "She was hysterical, yelling, 'First my mother and then you.' I could see she was upset," Rollin said. "But the interesting reaction was the neighbors. If they said anything at all, they sort of tapped their heads in the sign of insanity, and the ones who did talk to her, they would say, 'It's just a dog.' "
    Nowadays, however, a grieving pet owner wouldn't receive that reaction, he said.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "What's fascinating to me, in the time since I was a kid, how much people's relationships with companion animals has changed," said Rollin, an animal-welfare expert who was awarded last year's Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Research Ethics from the Public Responsibility in Medicine & Research.
    "I have my own views as to why pets have become so important to people. I think part of it is ... people are more distanced from other people," he said.
    "It's the electronic fixes -- Facebook, email, text messages -- and so the result is inevitably a loss of intimacy," he said. "People need closeness with other human beings, and failing that, they seek it in their pets."