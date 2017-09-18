Story highlights Makerspaces are creative spaces where students can gather to explore, tinker, discover and create

Teachers say their students are more engaged and motivated learning in a makerspace environment

Janette Hughes is the Canada Research Chair in Technology and Pedagogy at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(CNN) As community makerspaces begin to take root in Ontario's elementary schools, students are behaving better. They are also getting higher grades.

What are makerspaces? They're creative spaces where students can gather to explore, tinker, discover and create, and they're making students more enthusiastic about school.

In these spaces students are learning how to tinker collaboratively with a problem and keep trying until they find a solution. They are learning to be thinkers, innovators and problem-solvers rather than mere consumers of information. And these are just some of the benefits teachers are reporting.

Makerspaces support hands-on exploration and learning. They are most often associated with STEM education (science, technology, engineering and math). But really, they're interdisciplinary, promoting important educational principles such as inquiry, play, imagination, innovation, critical thinking, problem solving and passion-based learning.

They arise from the wider maker movement and they are emerging now in formal education settings globally.

