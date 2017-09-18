Wayne Rooney pleads guilty to drink-driving charge, banned for 2 years

Story highlights England's all-time record goalscorer banned from driving for two years

Rooney pleaded guilty after being stopped by UK police on Sept 1

(CNN) Former England international footballer Wayne Rooney has been banned from driving for two years after pleading guilty to a drink-driving charge.

Rooney was stopped and charged by police in Wilmslow, Cheshire while driving a black Volkswagen Beetle at 2 a.m. on Friday September 1.

Appearing at Stockport Magistrates Court, Monday, Rooney was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work as part of 12-month community order.

Rooney was met with a scrum of photographers as he arrived at court but made no comment before entering the building.

In a statement issued on his official website after the hearing, the striker said: "I want publicly to apologize for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.

Read More