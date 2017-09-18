London Tube attack suspects were foster children, officials say

London (CNN) Anti-terror police in the UK are continuing to question two suspects arrested over the weekend on suspicion of attempting to blow up a London Underground train during rush hour Friday morning.

An 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old were arrested separately by police on Saturday and searches are under way at two addresses on the outskirts of London, according to UK police.

Both men had been fostered by the same elderly couple, and at least one was a refugee from Iraq, local officials told CNN Monday.

The 18-year-old was arrested by police in the departure lounge of Dover ferry port, which is the busiest ferry hub in Europe and a gateway to the French coast, police said Saturday.

The second man was picked up by police at a fast food carryout restaurant, Aladdin's, in East Hounslow, a west London suburb on the way to Heathrow Airport, at around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday night, police confirmed.

