(CNN) The European leg of Lady Gaga's "Joanne World Tour" has been postponed as the singer grapples with health issues, Live Nation announced Monday.

In a statement posted on the promoter's site, Live Nation revealed that the portion of the tour that was set to begin September 21 in Barcelona, Spain, and conclude on October 28 in Koln, Germany, has been postponed until 2018.

"Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform," the statement read. "She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today."

"Lady Gaga is devastated that she has to wait to perform for her European fans," the statement said.

"She plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body," the statement said. "She wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes."