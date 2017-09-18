Julia Louis-Dreyfus solidifies place among acting greats

(CNN) As of Sunday night, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is officially something of a hoarder of Emmy superlatives.

She broke the record for most Emmys won by a performer for a single role, thanks to her sixth consecutive win for lead actress in a comedy, her seventh statue in that category overall. (She previously won in 2006 for "The New Adventures of Old Christine.")

She's now tied Cloris Leachman for most Primetime Emmys won by an actor or actress, with eight statues overall for individual work.

Backstage after her win, Louis-Dreyfus called her abundance of awards "very baffling" and attributed them to "a sh**-ton of good luck." It seems everyone but Louis-Dreyfus knows that couldn't be further from the truth.

The facts? Louis-Dreyfus is simply one of the greatest comedic actresses of this generation.

