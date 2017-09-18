Meet Jermaine Fowler, your Emmys announcer

Story highlights Fowler was the announcer for the Emmys

Reaction to his performance was mixed

(CNN) It's fair to say Jermaine Fowler stole the Emmys show on Sunday night.

In between award presentations and host Stephen Colbert's segments, Fowler injected humor and energy into the three-hour-long show at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.

The Emmy announcer dazzled the audience with trivia about Kate McKinnon and Laura Dern and gave shout-outs to "Insecure" star Issa Rae and "Master of None's" Lena Waithe. Even Winston Churchill got a nod from the energetic Fowler when actor John Lithgow won the best supporting actor Emmy for his role as the former British prime minister on "The Crown."

Pretty much Fowler got his entire life with the moments he was allowed during the ceremony.

So who is Jermaine Fowler and where did he come from? Turns out, he's been in the acting scene for awhile. Here's what you need to know about the Emmys' breakout star:

Read More