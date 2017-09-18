Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi addresses nation over Rohingya crisis

Story highlights More than 400,000 Rohingya have fled the country

Aung San Suu Kyi skipped the UN General Assembly to handle the crisis

Naypyidaw, Myanmar (CNN) Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi said in a nationally televised address that her country does not fear the scrutiny of the international community, as more than 400,000 minority Rohingya have fled violence in the country's northern Rakhine State.

"It is not the intention of the Myanmar government to apportion blame or to abdicate responsibility. We condemn all human rights violation and unlawful violence," she said. "We are committed to the restoration of peace, stability and rule of law throughout the state."

The speech is the first time Suu Kyi, the country's de facto leader, has spoken about the situation in Rakhine State since the latest spate of violence broke out.

Stories of rape, murder and torture of the Rohingya, a Muslim minority living in northern Myanmar, allegedly at the hands of the military are commonplace in the overcrowded refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh.

As the number of Rohingya refugees crossing the Bangladesh border grows, so too does international criticism of State Counselor Suu Kyi's failure to condemn the violence or stop it.

