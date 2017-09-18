Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi to address nation over Rohingya crisis

Story highlights More than 400,000 Rohingya have fled the country

Aung San Suu Kyi skipped the UN General Assembly to handle the crisis

Naypyidaw, Myanmar (CNN) Crowds gathered outside a large screen in Yangon, Myanmar as the nation's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi prepared to speak to the country amid intense criticism her handling of the Rohingya crisis.

Since late August, more than 400,000 Rohingya have fled violence in Rakhine State, allegedly carried out by the Burmese military.

As the number of Rohingya refugees crossing the Bangladesh border grows, so too does international criticism of State Counselor Suu Kyi's failure to condemn the violence or stop it.

But inside Yangon, Myanmar largest city, it's a different story. The country's democratically elected leaders -- including Suu Kyi -- appear to remain popular, with many of her supporters accusing the international community of failing to properly understand the crisis.

At a rally in the former capital Monday, a few hundred people gathered to show their support for the government.