(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Hurricane Maria is getting stronger and is expected to hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm -- if it does, it will be the first time in 85 years that such a powerful storm has made direct landfall on the island. The storm is expected to reach the Leeward Islands by 8 p.m. ET. You can track Hurricane Maria here.
-- President Trump makes his debut at the UN General Assembly this week, where Iran and North Korea are expected to dominate the conversation. Trump, in his first address today, called for the UN to take steps to protect whistleblowers. Meanwhile, his top economic adviser affirmed that the United States will indeed withdraw from the Paris climate accord.
-- Exclusive: The President of Iran tells CNN's Christiane Amanpour that the United States will pay a high cost if it exits the nuclear deal.
-- Protests continued in St. Louis for a fourth day, with demonstrators locking arms mostly in silence, a stark contrast to the violence that saw 80 people arrested the night before. (Here's what the weekend in St. Louis looked like.)
-- People are still talking about the 69th Emmy Awards, where diversity took center stage and Trump played a key role. Sean Spicer's cameo lit up social media. Julia Louis-Dreyfus solidified her place among the elites. And the biggest winner of the night was ... Hulu? (In case you missed it, here are the big moments that had people talking and the complete list of winners.)
-- US troops were present when Russian forces bombed anti-ISIS fighters in Syria on Saturday.
-- Rolling Stone magazine is up for sale.
-- To freeze, or not to freeze? The recent data breach at Equifax has millions asking that question. Here's a guide to credit report lingo.