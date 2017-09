(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Hurricane Maria is getting stronger and is expected to hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm -- if it does, it will be the first time in 85 years that such a powerful storm has made direct landfall on the island. The storm is expected to reach the Leeward Islands by 8 p.m. ET. You can track Hurricane Maria here

-- Exclusive: The President of Iran tells CNN's Christiane Amanpour that the United States will pay a high cost if it exits the nuclear deal