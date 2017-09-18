Breaking News

Dominica PM: Hurricane Maria 'devastates' island

By Euan McKirdy, Joe Sterling and Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 3:09 AM ET, Tue September 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Category 5 hurricane heads toward Puerto Rico

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(10 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Dominica PM says "my roof is gone"
  • After Dominica, the storm is expected to hit Puerto Rico

(CNN)The Caribbean island of Dominica has been "devastated" by Hurricane Maria, the country's Prime Minister tells CNN.

The powerful storm, which made landfall Monday night, has since been downgraded to a Category 4 with sustained winds of 155 mph. After it passes over Dominica it is on course to score a direct hit on the US territory of Puerto Rico -- the first hurricane of its strength to do so in 85 years.
"We're just waiting for daybreak to do an assessment of the damage," Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit told CNN's Rosemary Church.
    "Our first order of business will be search and rescue to ensure we can account for every single citizen and residents who were on the island during this really devastating hurricane."
    A statement from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that its record-topping winds reached 160 miles per hour when it hit the island nation. In an update the Center said that reports "indicate significant damage to structures has occurred in Dominica."
    Read More
    Maria made landfall on Dominica late Monday, coming ashore at 9:15 p.m. ET. It was so powerful that it tore the roof off the Prime Minister's residence.
    "Personally I was affected," Skerrit said. "The roof of the residence caved in because of the strength of the wind. But I was taken to safe ground by ... police officers, thank God.
    "This hurricane stayed in the country for a very, very long time and (was) just unrelenting. I don't think there were very many roofs which would survive the hurricane."
    In a Facebook post he added: "So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace.
    "My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains."
    The storm will continue moving toward Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as a strong Category 4 or a Category 5 and is not expected to diminish in strength.

    Relentless march

    After Dominica, Puerto Rico is in Maria's sights. It is moving toward the island as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane, and a hurricane warning has been issued for that island," the hurricane center said.
    Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rosselló, has declared a state of emergency ahead of that landfall, which will likely happen Wednesday.
    Hurricane Maria track
    A hurricane warning from the NHC remains in effect for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat, the US and British Virgin Islands as well as Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques.
    US President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for the US territory for federal assistance to augment the territory's storm-response initiatives.
    The ferocity of Maria bears striking similarities to Hurricane Andrew, the Category 5 hurricane which hit the Bahamas and Florida in 1992, says CNN meterologist Pedram Javaheri. Both storms are compact, and Maria's wind speed comes close to that of Hurricane Andrew -- 165 mph -- when it hit southern Florida.
    Track the storm here

    Bracing for impact

    Hours before Maria's expected landfall on Dominica -- and just over week after the island was brushed by Irma -- Skerrit urged residents to take any belongings that could become dangerous projectiles indoors.
    Carmelo Mota, a builder, searches for tools in his destroyed home in Charlotte Amalie, US Virgin Islands, on Monday, September 18. Hurricane Irma devastated the US territory and other Caribbean islands in the region, leaving them exposed to new storms brewing in the Atlantic.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Carmelo Mota, a builder, searches for tools in his destroyed home in Charlotte Amalie, US Virgin Islands, on Monday, September 18. Hurricane Irma devastated the US territory and other Caribbean islands in the region, leaving them exposed to new storms brewing in the Atlantic.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 55
    An aerial photo shows the devastation in Road Town, the capital of Tortola, the largest and most populated of the British Virgin Islands, on Wednesday, September 13.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    An aerial photo shows the devastation in Road Town, the capital of Tortola, the largest and most populated of the British Virgin Islands, on Wednesday, September 13.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 55
    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks to a resident of Anguilla during a visit on September 13.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks to a resident of Anguilla during a visit on September 13.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 55
    People collect food that was delivered by emergency workers in the Sandy Ground area of Marigot, St. Martin, on Tuesday, September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People collect food that was delivered by emergency workers in the Sandy Ground area of Marigot, St. Martin, on Tuesday, September 12.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 55
    Buildings are destroyed in St. Martin on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Buildings are destroyed in St. Martin on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 55
    French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with St. Martin residents during a visit to the island on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with St. Martin residents during a visit to the island on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 55
    French soldiers patrol St. Martin on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    French soldiers patrol St. Martin on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 55
    A person works to clean up a street September 12 after Hurricane Irma flooded parts of Havana, Cuba.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A person works to clean up a street September 12 after Hurricane Irma flooded parts of Havana, Cuba.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 55
    A man makes repairs in Havana on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man makes repairs in Havana on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 55
    This Marigot church was among the buildings destroyed in the storm.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    This Marigot church was among the buildings destroyed in the storm.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 55
    Cubans affected by Hurricane Irma line up to collect drinking water in Isabela de Sagua, Cuba, on Monday, September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Cubans affected by Hurricane Irma line up to collect drinking water in Isabela de Sagua, Cuba, on Monday, September 11.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 55
    Dutch King Willem-Alexander, front right, tours damage in St. Maarten on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Dutch King Willem-Alexander, front right, tours damage in St. Maarten on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 55
    A palm tree sticks out of a pool on the French side of St. Martin on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A palm tree sticks out of a pool on the French side of St. Martin on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 55
    A woman stands next to her water-logged belongings that had been laid out to dry in front of her home in Isabela de Sagua on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A woman stands next to her water-logged belongings that had been laid out to dry in front of her home in Isabela de Sagua on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 55
    People line up for supplies in St. Martin on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People line up for supplies in St. Martin on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 55
    The skeleton of a boat drifts in St. Martin&#39;s Simpson Bay on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    The skeleton of a boat drifts in St. Martin's Simpson Bay on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 55
    People salvage material from the remains of a house in Isabela de Sagua on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People salvage material from the remains of a house in Isabela de Sagua on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 55
    Members of the British Army provide support on Tortola, one of the British Virgin Islands.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Members of the British Army provide support on Tortola, one of the British Virgin Islands.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 55
    A woman carries a dog at an airport checkpoint in St. Martin on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A woman carries a dog at an airport checkpoint in St. Martin on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 55
    People wade through a flooded street as a wave crashes in Havana on Sunday, September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People wade through a flooded street as a wave crashes in Havana on Sunday, September 10.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 55
    Two men search through the rubble of their St. Martin restaurant on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Two men search through the rubble of their St. Martin restaurant on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 55
    People make their way through debris in the Cojimar neighborhood of Havana on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People make their way through debris in the Cojimar neighborhood of Havana on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 55
    People board a plane leaving St. Martin on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People board a plane leaving St. Martin on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 55
    A man wades through a flooded street in Havana on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man wades through a flooded street in Havana on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 55
    An overview of Havana shows flooded streets on Saturday, September 9.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    An overview of Havana shows flooded streets on Saturday, September 9.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 55
    A woman surveys flooding in Havana on September 9.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A woman surveys flooding in Havana on September 9.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 55
    A boat rests in a cemetery after Irma tore through Marigot, St. Martin.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A boat rests in a cemetery after Irma tore through Marigot, St. Martin.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 55
    Residents return home after Irma passed through Caibarien, Cuba, on September 9.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Residents return home after Irma passed through Caibarien, Cuba, on September 9.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 55
    A man walks in Caibarien on September 9.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man walks in Caibarien on September 9.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 55
    A man carries a child through a flooded street in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, on Friday, September 8.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man carries a child through a flooded street in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, on Friday, September 8.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 55
    A man walks on a St. Martin street covered in debris on September 8.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man walks on a St. Martin street covered in debris on September 8.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 55
    A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 55
    A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 55
    Irma damage is seen in St. Martin&#39;s Orient Bay on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Irma damage is seen in St. Martin's Orient Bay on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 55
    Employees from an electrical company work to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Employees from an electrical company work to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 55
    A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 55
    In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 55
    The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 55
    A flattened home is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A flattened home is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 55
    Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 55
    Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 55
    People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 55
    People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 55
    Bluebeard&#39;s Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Bluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 55
    Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 55
    Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 55
    A man looks at a vehicle turned upside down in the British territory of Anguilla.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man looks at a vehicle turned upside down in the British territory of Anguilla.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 55
    An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 55
    Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 55
    A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 55
    Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 55
    A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 55
    A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 55
    Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 55
    Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 55
    01 Irma aftermath US Virgin Islands 0918irma carribean 0913 tortola RESTRICTED02 IRMA caribbean 0913 british virgin islands RESTRICTED04 irma st martin 091205 irma st martin 091202 irma st martin 0912 macron01 irma st martin 091201 irma cuba 091202 irma cuba 091201 irma st maarten 091203 Irma Cuba 091102 Irma St Maarten 091104 Irma St Martin 0911 RESTRICTED01 Irma Cuba 091105 Irma St Martin 0911 RESTRICTED01 Irma St Maarten 091102 Irma Cuba 091101 Irma British Virgin Islands 091203 Irma St Martin 091105 irma cuba 091001 Irma st martin 091008 irma cuba 091002 Irma st martin 091001 irma cuba 091009 Irma Cuba 090908 Irma Cuba 090902 Irma st martin 090903 Irma Cuba 090902 Irma Cuba 090901 irma haiti 090816 irma st martin 0908irma puerto rico 090705 irma dominican republic 090715 irma St Martin 090704 irma dominican republic 090704 irma puerto rico 090707 St Thomas Irma 090701 irma Barbuda 090702 irma dominican republic 090703 irma dominican republic 090701 irma haiti 090702 Irma St Martin 090701 Irma St Martin 090702 St Thomas Irma 090705 St Thomas Irma 090704 Irma St Maarten 0907irma anguilla 090603 Irma St Maarten 090714 Irma St Martin 090713 Irma St Martin 090711 Irma St Martin 090712 Irma St Martin 090709 Irma St Martin 090707 Irma St Martin 090708 Irma St Martin 0907
    "The next few hours should be placed on cleaning up around the house and on your properties rather than stockpiling weeks of foods and other supplies," Skerrit said in a televised speech.
    "This is not a system that will linger very long. Therefore, the goal must not be on stockpiling supplies but on mitigating damage caused by flying objects."

    Puerto Rico on alert

    Puerto Rico sheltered many of the evacuees who fled Hurricane Irma's wrath in other Caribbean islands. Now those evacuees and native Puerto Ricans are bracing for another powerful hurricane.
    Rosselló ordered evacuations ahead of deteriorating conditions, telling CNN that extensive preparations had been made to mitigate Maria's potential impact.
    "We're as ready as we can be," he told CNN's Don Lemon.
    "This sort of event is a very dangerous event, high winds, a slow storm and a lot of rainfall. And this coming just about two weeks after Irma skirted off the northeast of Puerto Rico.
    "We've made preparations... we've focused on really the only thing that matters right now, which is making sure people are safe. We have 500 shelters, (we're) moving people to those shelters and hopefully weathering the storm so we can rebuild Puerto Rico.
    Calling its potential impact "catastrophic," Rosselló said that the island was expected to experience tropical storm force winds for about two and a half days and sustained high level hurricane winds for "the better part of a day."
    "We expect to feel storm winds, tropical storm winds, since Tuesday up until late on Thursday. That's about two-and-a-half days of tropical storm winds, and on Wednesday we will feel the brunt -- all of the island will feel the brunt of sustained category four or five winds, Rosselló said.
    "This is an event that will be damaging to the infrastructure, that will be catastrophic, and our main focus -- our only focus right now -- should be to make sure we save lives."
    Hurricane Irma leaves &#39;nuclear landscape&#39; in Caribbean
    Hurricane Irma leaves 'nuclear landscape' in Caribbean
    If Maria strikes the island as forecast, it will be "more dangerous than Hugo and Georges," he said.
    Hurricane Hugo killed five people in Puerto Rico in 1989, and Hurricane Georges caused more than $1.7 billion in damage to the island in 1998.
    In Salinas, a city on the island's southern coast where the storm is expected to hit hard, CNN saw dozens of people queuing for water and essentials ahead of the hurricane's anticipated impact.
    Restauranteur Juan Miguel Gonzalez told CNN he was "worried" about the storm's impact. "Not about material stuff, rather the people," he said.
    His staff were working to prepare the waterfront property for Maria's arrival and the 39-year-old said that he would return tomorrow to make sure that it was secure.
    Staff were working to secure restauranteur Juan Miguel Gonzalez&#39; property ahead of the storm late Monday.
    Staff were working to secure restauranteur Juan Miguel Gonzalez' property ahead of the storm late Monday.
    The Puerto Rico Convention Center in the capital San Juan to the north, which is still housing Hurricane Irma evacuees from other Caribbean islands, is preparing to accept thousands of residents as the brunt of the storm is felt.

    Hurricane and tropical storm warnings

    The storm will affect parts of the Leeward Islands and the British and US Virgin Islands for next couple of days, the center said.
    Other Leeward Islands are now under hurricane warnings, including Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat. the US Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands are under warnings.
    Trump issued an emergency declaration for the US Virgin Islands.
    There are tropical storm warnings in effect for Martinique, Antigua and Barbuda, Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Martin, Anguilla and St. Lucia.
    The government of the Dominican Republic has issued a hurricane watch from Isla Saona to Puerto Plata, and a tropical storm watch west of Puerto Plata to the northern Dominican Republic-Haiti border.
    2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
    2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
    The British Foreign Office said more than 1,300 troops are in the region, on affected islands or nearby locations, ready to help after Maria goes by. One military team has been deployed to the British Virgin Islands.
    A British military reconnaissance team is on standby to go to Montserrat and assess needs, the office said. The HMS Ocean is set to arrive in the area at week's end with 60 tons of government supplies.
    Neil deGrasse Tyson on climate change and hurricanes
    Neil deGrasse Tyson on climate change and hurricanes
    Another hurricane, Jose, is also churning in the Atlantic and has spawned tropical storm warnings for part of the US East Coast.
    While forecasters don't anticipate Jose making landfall in the US, it's still expected to cause "dangerous surf and rip currents" along the East Coast in the next few days, the hurricane center said.

    CNN's Brandon Miller, Marilia Brocchetto, Judson Jones, Taylor Ward, Deborah Bloom, Leyla Santiago, Michael Holmes, Matt Wotus and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.