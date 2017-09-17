Neil deGrasse Tyson says it might be 'too late' to recover from climate change

(CNN) Scientist and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson said Sunday that, in the wake of devastating floods and damage caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, climate change had become so severe that the country "might not be able to recover."

"Fifty inches of rain in Houston!" Tyson exclaimed, adding, "This is a shot across our bow, a hurricane the width of Florida going up the center of Florida!"

"What will it take for people to recognize that a community of scientists are learning objective truths about the natural world and that you can benefit from knowing about it?" he said.

Tyson told Zakaria that he had no patience for those who, as he put it, "cherry pick" scientific studies according to their belief system.

