Atlanta (CNN) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting of a Georgia Tech student by campus police late Saturday after the student was confronted about carrying a knife.

According to the GBI, Georgia Tech Police officers responded to a 911 call about a person with a knife and a gun on the downtown Atlanta campus at 11:17 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they found Scout Schultz, 21, outside a dormitory with a knife.

A cellphone video taken by a Georgia Tech student from his dorm room across the street shows the confrontation play out in the brightly-lit entrance to a parking garage. At least two officers have their guns drawn as Schultz walks toward them with arms down.

A knife is not visible in the cellphone video seen by CNN. Footage shot by CNN affiliate WSB after the shooting, however, shows a metal, flip-open utility tool that would likely include a small blade, lying on the ground.

