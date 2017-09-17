Florida governor issues new nursing home rules after post-hurricane deaths

(CNN) Florida Gov. Rick Scott set new emergency requirements for the state's nursing homes on Saturday, days after eight residents died at a facility in Hollywood in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The new measures mandate that nursing homes and assisted-living facilities have supplies and power to sustain operations for at least 96 hours after a power outage. Facilities must also have "ample resources, including a generator and the appropriate amount of fuel" to "maintain comfortable temperatures" over the same timeframe.

Scott said the tragic deaths of eight elderly residents at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills last week have "shined the light on the need for emergency action."

"During emergencies, health care facilities must be fully prepared to ensure the health, safety and well-being of those in their care and there is absolutely no excuse not to protect life," Scott said in statement announcing the new requirements

The emergency measures, which took effect on Saturday, bring nursing homes and assisted living facilities in line with emergency requirements at Florida's hospitals, the governor's office said. Facilities that fail to comply within 60 day are subject to $1,000-per-day fines and could have their licenses revoked.

