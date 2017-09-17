South Korea says Moon, Trump plan stronger North Korea sanctions

(CNN) US President Donald Trump talked with his South Korean counterpart and agreed to intensify sanctions against North Korea following its repeated nuclear and missile tests.

Trump and President Moon Jae-in spoke by phone early Sunday, the South Korean presidential office said.

During the 25-minute call, Trump and Moon condemned the latest missile launch by North Korea, pledging to work with the international community to implement the latest UN Security Council resolution.

"The two leaders agreed to work closely and to put stronger and more effective sanctions and pressure on North Korea in cooperation with the international community," South Korea's presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun said.

" ... Additional provocations will only further isolate the country (North Korea) diplomatically and economically, and will eventually lead down the path of its own collapse."

Talks on military force

North Korea's latest missile launch renewed discussion in the Trump administration about how military force could be used to stop Kim Jong Un's development of nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles.

Kim had told his top officials that the goal of Pyongyang's efforts "is to establish the equilibrium of real force with the US and make the US rulers dare not talk about military option," according to the nation's state media.

Last week, Trump and his top national security advisers said that there are military options available despite doubts from some experts.

Former top White House aide Steve Bannon told a reporter in August that there are no military solutions for North Korea.

"Forget it. Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that 10 million people in Seoul don't die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don't know what you're talking about," he said.

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews, the Air Force installation outside Washington on Friday, Trump declared that American military options were robust should they be required to respond to threats from Pyongyang.

Trump has also threatened "fire and fury" in response to North Korea's threats.