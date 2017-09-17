Rex Tillerson: US considering closing Havana embassy

Washington (CNN) US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday that the US was considering closing its embassy in Havana, Cuba.

"We have it under evaluation," Tillerson said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

A group of five Republican senators wrote to Tillerson, requesting the US declare Cuban diplomats unwelcome and shutter the embassy in Cuba, which the US opened near the end of former President Barack Obama's second term. US government officials have said State Department employees in the Havana embassy were subject to mysterious "acoustic" attacks that led to serious health problems.

Tillerson addressed the concern, but did not specify what would happen.

