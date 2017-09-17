Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to appear before Senate panel Tuesday

Story highlights Cohen said he would meet with the Senate intelligence committee Tuesday

He said in May he declined an invitation to appear but would comply with a subpoena

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen told CNN on Sunday that he expects to appear this Tuesday before the Senate intelligence committee.

It is expected that the committee staff will interview Cohen, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Cohen is not expected to be under oath during the appearance, but all witnesses appearing before congressional committees are required to tell the truth or potentially face criminal charges.

Cohen told CNN in May that he was declining invitations to testify from the House and Senate intelligence committees, which are pursuing investigations into Russia's alleged efforts to influence last year's election and any potential collusion by the Trump campaign. But he said at the time that he would "gladly" comply with a subpoena compelling his testimony and that he had nothing to hide.

Cohen is a longtime associate of the President, playing a prominent role in his business empire and supporting his presidential campaign.

BuzzFeed News first reported Cohen would speak to the Senate panel Tuesday.

Read More