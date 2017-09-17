Story highlights Trump retweeted an edited video showing him swinging a golf club and appearing to hit Hillary Clinton with a golf ball

The tweet comes as Trump prepares to head to New York for the United Nations General Assembly

Washington (CNN) A retweet may not always equal an endorsement, but when you're a public officeholder, it certainly can carry a lot of weight.

That's what made President Donald Trump's retweet of a GIF Sunday morning that showed him swinging a golf club and appearing to hit Hillary Clinton with a golf ball so stunning.

The GIF puts together footage of Trump, wearing a red cap, taking a swing on a golf course, with footage of Clinton tripping and falling as she boarded a plane while serving as secretary of state in 2011. The edited footage makes it appear as though the ball hit Clinton in the back, causing her to fall.

"Donald Trump's amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary," the Twitter user whom Trump retweeted wrote in the image's caption.

For any president or public official, retweeting an image that seems to make light of violence against women would be questionable.