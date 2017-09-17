Feinstein: We intend for Trump Jr. to testify publicly

Story highlights Feinstein said the committee would likely subpoena Paul Manafort should he refuse to testify

She said the investigation could take more than a year

Washington (CNN) The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Sunday it was her and the Republican committee chairman's intention to bring Donald Trump Jr. before the committee for public testimony.

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" that she was beginning to review the transcript of a lengthy private session President Donald Trump's eldest son had earlier this month with committee staff, in which he discussed his June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower.

"I think it's Senator (Chuck) Grassley's intent, and it's certainly my intent, to have him before the committee in the open and be able to ask some questions under oath," she told guest anchor Dana Bash.

Feinstein said the panel's Democratic members had taken on two new investigators to assist with their side of the investigation, which she said dealt largely with questions of obstruction of justice and what connection, if any, Trump's associates had with Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election.

Feinstein said the committee would probably subpoena Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, if he would not agree to appear before the committee.

