Sanders disputes Clinton: 'I worked as hard as I could' to elect her

He recently unveiled legislation to expand health coverage to all Americans

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday said he rejected criticism from Hillary Clinton that he and his supporters contributed to her defeat in last year's presidential election.

"I worked as hard as I could after endorsing Hillary Clinton," Sanders said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Asked by host Chuck Todd if he accepted Clinton's criticism that his primary challenge to her and his sustained following helped elect President Donald Trump, the Vermont independent said, "No, I really don't."

Sanders also brought up and rebutted a popular talking point that some of his supporters did not go on to vote for Clinton in the general election. He pointed out that a large portion of Clinton's supporters in the 2008 Democratic presidential primary went on to vote for Republican Sen. John McCain over Democrat Barack Obama.

"You know people say, 'Well, not everybody who voted for Bernie ended up voting for Hillary.' No kidding," Sanders said. "That's what happens in politics."

