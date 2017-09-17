Tim Kaine: The founding fathers wanted you to be an activist

Story highlights The US Constitution was finalized September 17, 1787; we celebrate the day every year as Constitution Day

Tim Kaine: Framers knew power of people was more than voting; it was also (peaceful) protest to shape direction of the country.

Tim Kaine is a US Senator from Virginia. He served as a federal appellate law clerk and then practiced civil rights law for 17 years in state and federal courts. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Sunday is the 230th Anniversary of the US Constitution. The document was finalized in Philadelphia on September 17, 1787, and we celebrate that day every year as Constitution Day. Today we're reminded we need to fully grasp the heritage we have inherited.

Senator Tim Kaine

And in 2017, so many do. From the Women's Marches across the country in January, to the spontaneous demonstrations against the President's ill-considered Muslim ban, to a flood of first-time candidates pledging to run for office, to a dramatic uptick in citizens reaching out to members of Congress by mail, phone, email and in person, we see that the civic roles assigned to us by James Madison and others still have vitality and purpose.

Recall what had brought the drafters to this pivotal moment: They had lived through the pain and triumph of the Revolutionary War and then saw the nation founder in its initial years, its inadequate national government unable to bind together the states. And so the framers gathered to create a national government, with checks and balances to avoid abuses of power that they could easily foresee.

They were worried about government dominating individuals. They were worried about a national government dominating the states. And they were worried that the newly created office of the President could put the nation at risk of a power grab by a single individual.

And so they tried to temper these concerns by building in the checks and balances we learn about in elementary school civics lessons. The Constitution had many imperfections and we had to fight a war to correct the most egregious of them -- the embrace of slavery, in direct contradiction of the equality principle we professed in the Declaration of Independence. But today I give thanks that the Constitution assigned us all roles to play in the continuing effort to perfect the union.

Read More