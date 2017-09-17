F1: Hamilton extends title lead as Vettel crashes out at rain-hit Singapore GP

Story highlights Lewis Hamilton extends championship lead

Vettel crashes out at rain-affected race

Daniel Ricciardo finishes second, Bottas third

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton has extended his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel after winning a rain-hit Singapore Grand Prix.

Starting Sunday's race from fifth, Hamilton profited as both pole sitter Vettel and his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen crashed out on a dramatic opening lap.

Raikkonen and Red Bull's Max Verstappen collided on the run down to Turn One before the Finn ploughed into the side of Vettel. The German continued only to spin off moments later at Turn Five.

As the rain relented, Hamilton quickly assumed control of the grand prix to take the checkered flag ahead of Daniel Ricciardo with Valtteri Bottas in third.

The win means the Mercedes driver opens up a 28-point lead over Vettel with six races to go.

