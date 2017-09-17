Breaking News

F1: Hamilton extends title lead as Vettel crashes out at rain-hit Singapore GP

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 2:13 PM ET, Sun September 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sparks fly as Ferrari&#39;s Sebastian Vettel (left) and Kimi Raikkonen clash at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix.
Photos: Ferrari's nightmare start gifts Hamilton a dream win
Sparks fly as Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (left) and Kimi Raikkonen clash at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Ferrari&#39;s race was over almost as soon as it had begun as Raikkonen clashed with Red Bull Racing&#39;s Max Verstappen before hitting his teammate Vettel.
Photos: Ferrari's nightmare start gifts Hamilton a dream win
Ferrari's race was over almost as soon as it had begun as Raikkonen clashed with Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen before hitting his teammate Vettel.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Count the cars... McLaren&#39;s Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen collide at the first corner on lap one of the Singapore Grand Prix.
Photos: Ferrari's nightmare start gifts Hamilton a dream win
Count the cars... McLaren's Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen collide at the first corner on lap one of the Singapore Grand Prix.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Vettel was also caught up in a chaotic start but managed to maintain the lead. Lewis Hamilton made up four places to second off the start before assuming the lead as Vettel spun out of the race at Turn Five.
Photos: Ferrari's nightmare start gifts Hamilton a dream win
Vettel was also caught up in a chaotic start but managed to maintain the lead. Lewis Hamilton made up four places to second off the start before assuming the lead as Vettel spun out of the race at Turn Five.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Fernando Alonso (foreground) was caught up in the crash between Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix
Photos: Ferrari's nightmare start gifts Hamilton a dream win
Fernando Alonso (foreground) was caught up in the crash between Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Kimi Raikkonen (right) and Max Verstappen step out of their cars after colliding at Sunday&#39;s Singapore Grand Prix
Photos: Ferrari's nightmare start gifts Hamilton a dream win
Kimi Raikkonen (right) and Max Verstappen step out of their cars after colliding at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Hamilton assumed control of the race early on, slowly building up a lead on Red Bull&#39;s Daniel Ricciardo.
Photos: Ferrari's nightmare start gifts Hamilton a dream win
Hamilton assumed control of the race early on, slowly building up a lead on Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Red Bull&#39;s Daniel Ricciardo on track during Sunday&#39;s Singapore Grand Prix.
Photos: Ferrari's nightmare start gifts Hamilton a dream win
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo on track during Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Lewis Hamilton took a three-point lead over Vettel into the Singapore GP.
Photos: Ferrari's nightmare start gifts Hamilton a dream win
Lewis Hamilton took a three-point lead over Vettel into the Singapore GP.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Lewis Hamilton celebrates his third career win in Singapore.
Photos: Ferrari's nightmare start gifts Hamilton a dream win
Lewis Hamilton celebrates his third career win in Singapore.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Red Bull&#39;s Daniel Ricciardo finished on the podium for the fourth consecutive year in Singapore. &quot;I&#39;m trying to win the bloody thing! I&#39;m trying!&quot; he said on the podium. &quot;I&#39;m a little bit disappointed to miss out on a win.&quot;
Photos: Ferrari's nightmare start gifts Hamilton a dream win
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo finished on the podium for the fourth consecutive year in Singapore. "I'm trying to win the bloody thing! I'm trying!" he said on the podium. "I'm a little bit disappointed to miss out on a win."
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Walking on air: Hamilton leaps off his car following another hugely impressive drive at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The Briton now leads the drivers&#39; championship by 28 points from Sebastian Vettel.
Photos: Ferrari's nightmare start gifts Hamilton a dream win
Walking on air: Hamilton leaps off his car following another hugely impressive drive at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The Briton now leads the drivers' championship by 28 points from Sebastian Vettel.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
f1 vettel raikkonen crash singaporef1 singapore ferraris collide f1 singapore vertappen raikkonen sandwichf1 singapore alonso start f1 singapore alonso raikkonen verstappen crash f1 singapore raikkonen verstappen cars f1 singapore hamilton leads ricciardof1 singapore ricciardo lights f1 singapore hamilton ricciardo rain trackf1 singapore hamilton celebrates winf1 singapore ricciardo podium f1 singapore hamilton jumps off car

Story highlights

  • Lewis Hamilton extends championship lead
  • Vettel crashes out at rain-affected race
  • Daniel Ricciardo finishes second, Bottas third

(CNN)Lewis Hamilton said he would need a "miracle" to win the Singapore Grand Prix and so the rain gods delivered as he clinched a third consecutive victory of the season at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday.

Hamilton, who started fifth on the grid after a lackluster qualifying on Saturday, profited after chaos reigned at the start of the night race as both Ferrari's crashed out.
Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull's Max Verstappen collided on the run down to Turn One before the Finn plowed into the side of pole-sitter Vettel. The German continued only to spin off moments later at Turn Five, his car smashing into the barriers, coolant spewing from its rear.
    Both Verstappen's and Raikkonen's race was also over -- so too was Fernando Alonso's who got caught up in the incident after making a fast start from P8. The Spaniard limped on before retiring on lap nine.
    The resulting carnage flung open a door through which Hamilton gratefully drove, followed by Daniel Ricciardo who would take second place with Hamilton's Mercedes' teammate Valtteri Bottas in third.
    Read More

    'God blessed me today...'

    It was the Briton's 60th win of his career and his seventh of the 2017 season which all means that Hamilton now has a 28-point lead over Vettel with 14 rounds of the 2017 season complete.
    "Firstly, I want to congratulate my team," Hamilton said on the podium. "Yesterday we struggled and we had no idea what was going to happen. Obviously we were fortunate with the Ferraris at the beginning.
    READ: How sleep experts help F1 drivers
    "God blessed me today, for sure. Who knew that would happen? It was really unfortunate for Ferrari -- I was hoping to race Sebastian at the beginning. But of course it's better the way it is," the three-time world champion added.
    Debate about who was to blame for the collision started in earnest before the race was over.
    Max Verstappen told reporters: "I think Sebastian started squeezing me -- maybe he didn't see Kimi but that's no excuse," while Ferrari took a different view, tweeting: "VER took #Kimi7 out and then he went on to #Seb5"
    Vettel himself was keen to play down the incident.
    "Not ideal is it?" he said, responding the reporters. "I didn't see that much. I saw Max and then Kimi hitting the side of me. This is how this business is. We move on. I'm sure there will be more opportunities."
    Daniel Ricciardo, Verstappen's teammate chose, perhaps wisely, to sit on the fence.
    Lewis Hamilton (left) and Sebastian Vettel have been engaged in one of most exciting championship battles of recent years. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Click through the gallery to see how the 2017 Formula One season has played out.
    Photos: The story of the season so far ...
    Vettel vs. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton (left) and Sebastian Vettel have been engaged in one of most exciting championship battles of recent years.

    Click through the gallery to see how the 2017 Formula One season has played out.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    The German took the checkered flag at the season opener in Melbourne leaving Hamilton and the Briton&#39;s new Mercedes teammate -- Valtteri Bottas -- trailing in his wake.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 1&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Vettel 25 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 18 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 15 points&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: The story of the season so far ...
    Melbourne: First blood to VettelThe German took the checkered flag at the season opener in Melbourne leaving Hamilton and the Briton's new Mercedes teammate -- Valtteri Bottas -- trailing in his wake.

    Drivers' title race after round 1
    Vettel 25 points
    Hamilton 18 points
    Bottas 15 points
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    Hamilton pats his Mercedes car after it propelled him to victory at the Shanghai International Circuit. It was his fifth career win in China and saw the Briton draw level on points with Vettel who came home second. Red Bull&#39;s Max Verstappen was third. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 2&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 43 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 43 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 23 points
    Photos: The story of the season so far ...
    Shanghai: Hamilton fights backHamilton pats his Mercedes car after it propelled him to victory at the Shanghai International Circuit. It was his fifth career win in China and saw the Briton draw level on points with Vettel who came home second. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third.

    Drivers' title race after round 2
    Vettel 43 points
    Hamilton 43 points
    Bottas 23 points
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Vettel prevailed in Bahrain after Bottas had claimed a maiden pole in qualifying. During the race Hamilton was handed a five-second stop-go penalty for holding up Red Bull&#39;s Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane. Vettel took full advantage eventually cruising to a comfortable win. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 3&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Vettel 68 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 61 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 38 points&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: The story of the season so far ...
    Sakhir: Vettel shines under the lights Vettel prevailed in Bahrain after Bottas had claimed a maiden pole in qualifying. During the race Hamilton was handed a five-second stop-go penalty for holding up Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane. Vettel took full advantage eventually cruising to a comfortable win.

    Drivers' title race after round 3
    Vettel 68 points
    Hamilton 61 points
    Bottas 38 points
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    After claiming a first-ever pole in Bahrain, Bottas (far right) soared to a maiden F1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix. A fast start enabled the Finn to overtake the two Ferraris at the front of the grid. Vettel chased Bottas hard all the way to the line to claim second. Hamilton finished fourth. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 4&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Vettel 86 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 73 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 63 points
    Photos: The story of the season so far ...
    Sochi: Bottas scores maiden winAfter claiming a first-ever pole in Bahrain, Bottas (far right) soared to a maiden F1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix. A fast start enabled the Finn to overtake the two Ferraris at the front of the grid. Vettel chased Bottas hard all the way to the line to claim second. Hamilton finished fourth.

    Drivers' title race after round 4
    Vettel 86 points
    Hamilton 73 points
    Bottas 63 points
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    After missing out on a podium in Russia, Hamilton roared back to the top step at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Briton was overtaken by Vettel at the start but Hamilton fought back, dramatically overtaking his title rival later in the race to take the checkered flag. Red Bull&#39;s Ricciardo took third -- his first podium of the season after Bottas suffered an engine failure.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 5&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 104 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 98 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 63 points
    Photos: The story of the season so far ...
    Barcelona: Hamilton reigns in SpainAfter missing out on a podium in Russia, Hamilton roared back to the top step at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Briton was overtaken by Vettel at the start but Hamilton fought back, dramatically overtaking his title rival later in the race to take the checkered flag. Red Bull's Ricciardo took third -- his first podium of the season after Bottas suffered an engine failure.

    Drivers' title race after round 5
    Vettel 104 points
    Hamilton 98 points
    Bottas 63 points
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Vettel&#39;s teammate Kimi Raikkonen claimed his first pole in nine years at Saturday&#39;s qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix but it was the German who prevailed in the race after the Finn had led in the early stages. Vettel assumed the lead after pitting slightly later than the Finn and never looked back. Ricciardo finished third with Bottas fourth. Hamilton, meanwhile, who had started 13th on the grid, finished the race in sixth.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 6&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 129 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 104 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 75 points
    Photos: The story of the season so far ...
    Monte Carlo: Vettel takes third win of seasonVettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen claimed his first pole in nine years at Saturday's qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix but it was the German who prevailed in the race after the Finn had led in the early stages. Vettel assumed the lead after pitting slightly later than the Finn and never looked back. Ricciardo finished third with Bottas fourth. Hamilton, meanwhile, who had started 13th on the grid, finished the race in sixth.

    Drivers' title race after round 6
    Vettel 129 points
    Hamilton 104 points
    Bottas 75 points
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    After a disappointing showing at Monaco, Hamilton produced a driving masterclass in Montreal. In qualifying, he took his 65th career pole -- equaling Ayrton Senna&#39;s mark -- before bossing the race, crossing the line 20 seconds ahead of teammate Bottas while Ricciardo pipped Vettel to third. &lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 7&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 141 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 129 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 93 points
    Photos: The story of the season so far ...
    Montreal: Hamilton cuts Vettel's lead After a disappointing showing at Monaco, Hamilton produced a driving masterclass in Montreal. In qualifying, he took his 65th career pole -- equaling Ayrton Senna's mark -- before bossing the race, crossing the line 20 seconds ahead of teammate Bottas while Ricciardo pipped Vettel to third.

    Drivers' title race after round 7
    Vettel 141 points
    Hamilton 129 points
    Bottas 93 points
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    A chaotic race in Azerbaijan saw both Vettel and Hamilton miss the podium for the first time in 2017. The pair clashed on track during a Safety Car period from which Ricciardo ultimately profited. The Aussie&#39;s unlikely win was the fifth of his career, while Williams&#39; teenager driver Lance Stroll (right) took third to become the youngest F1 rookie ever to make the podium.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 8&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 153 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 139 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 111 points
    Photos: The story of the season so far ...
    Baku: Stroll makes history as title rivals clashA chaotic race in Azerbaijan saw both Vettel and Hamilton miss the podium for the first time in 2017. The pair clashed on track during a Safety Car period from which Ricciardo ultimately profited. The Aussie's unlikely win was the fifth of his career, while Williams' teenager driver Lance Stroll (right) took third to become the youngest F1 rookie ever to make the podium.

    Drivers' title race after round 8
    Vettel 153 points
    Hamilton 139 points
    Bottas 111 points
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Bottas gave another example of why Mercedes chose him to replace Nico Rosberg at the German team. The Finn dominated the Austrian Grand Prix weekend -- qualifying in pole before keeping Vettel at bay in the race. Hamilton who started from eighth on the grid battled back to fourth. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 9&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 171 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 151 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 136 points
    Photos: The story of the season so far ...
    Spielberg: Bottas scores second win Bottas gave another example of why Mercedes chose him to replace Nico Rosberg at the German team. The Finn dominated the Austrian Grand Prix weekend -- qualifying in pole before keeping Vettel at bay in the race. Hamilton who started from eighth on the grid battled back to fourth.

    Drivers' title race after round 9
    Vettel 171 points
    Hamilton 151 points
    Bottas 136 points
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    Hamilton was simply unstoppable at the British Grand Prix, qualifying more than half-a-second quicker than the Ferraris before delighting home fans with a commanding win. Both Vettel and teammate Raikkonen suffered punctures late in the race. Raikkonen recovered to finish third, but Vettel could only manage seventh, slashing his championship lead over Hamilton to a single point.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 10&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 177 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 176 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 154 points
    Photos: The story of the season so far ...
    Silverstone: Hamilton dominates home race Hamilton was simply unstoppable at the British Grand Prix, qualifying more than half-a-second quicker than the Ferraris before delighting home fans with a commanding win. Both Vettel and teammate Raikkonen suffered punctures late in the race. Raikkonen recovered to finish third, but Vettel could only manage seventh, slashing his championship lead over Hamilton to a single point.


    Drivers' title race after round 10
    Vettel 177 points
    Hamilton 176 points
    Bottas 154 points
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    Another race, another twist as this time Ferrari took the honors with Vettel leading teammate Raikkonen home, followed by the two Mercedes. Hamilton finished fourth after letting Bottas through for the final podium spot -- the Finn had let the Brit past earlier in what turned out to be an unsuccessful bid to chase down the two Ferraris.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 11&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 202 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 188 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 169 points
    Photos: The story of the season so far ...
    Budapest: Vettel bounces backAnother race, another twist as this time Ferrari took the honors with Vettel leading teammate Raikkonen home, followed by the two Mercedes. Hamilton finished fourth after letting Bottas through for the final podium spot -- the Finn had let the Brit past earlier in what turned out to be an unsuccessful bid to chase down the two Ferraris.

    Drivers' title race after round 11
    Vettel 202 points
    Hamilton 188 points
    Bottas 169 points
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher&#39;s all-time pole record of 68 at the Belgian Grand Prix and then fended off a challenge from Vettel in the final 10 laps to take the checkered flag and his third career victory at Spa Francorchamps.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 12&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 220 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 213 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 179 points
    Photos: The story of the season so far ...
    Spa: Hamilton makes F1 history Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher's all-time pole record of 68 at the Belgian Grand Prix and then fended off a challenge from Vettel in the final 10 laps to take the checkered flag and his third career victory at Spa Francorchamps.

    Drivers' title race after round 12
    Vettel 220 points
    Hamilton 213 points
    Bottas 179 points
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    After trailing Vettel all season, Hamilton finally got his nose in front in the drivers&#39; championship showing a zen-like composure at the Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari, however, had a weekend to forget on home soil. A poor qualifying in wet conditions was followed by a frustrating race. Vettel did squeak onto the podium behind the Mercedes duo, but his title lead had slipped away. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 13&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 238 points&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 235 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 197 points
    Photos: The story of the season so far ...
    Monza: Hamilton wins in Ferrari's back yardAfter trailing Vettel all season, Hamilton finally got his nose in front in the drivers' championship showing a zen-like composure at the Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari, however, had a weekend to forget on home soil. A poor qualifying in wet conditions was followed by a frustrating race. Vettel did squeak onto the podium behind the Mercedes duo, but his title lead had slipped away.

    Drivers' title race after round 13
    Hamilton 238 points
    Vettel 235 points
    Bottas 197 points
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Disaster strikes for Ferrari in Singapore as both Vettel and Raikkonen crash out on the opening lap -- Raikkonen hit his teammate after colliding with Max Verstappen at the start. Lewis Hamilton, who started from fifth, avoids trouble and quickly assumes the lead which he holds to the checkered flag. The win, his third at the Singapore GP extends the Briton&#39;s lead over Vettel to 28 points. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 14&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 263 points&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 235 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 212 points
    Photos: The story of the season so far ...
    Marina Bay Street Circuit: Ferrari crashes outDisaster strikes for Ferrari in Singapore as both Vettel and Raikkonen crash out on the opening lap -- Raikkonen hit his teammate after colliding with Max Verstappen at the start. Lewis Hamilton, who started from fifth, avoids trouble and quickly assumes the lead which he holds to the checkered flag. The win, his third at the Singapore GP extends the Briton's lead over Vettel to 28 points.

    Drivers' title race after round 14
    Hamilton 263 points
    Vettel 235 points
    Bottas 212 points
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    f1 2017 championship vettel hamiltonf1 2017 season australia f1 2017 hamilton china f1 2017 championship bahrain f1 2017 championship bahrain bottasf1 2017 championship spain hamilton f1 2017 championship vettel monaco f1 2017 championship hamilton canada 2f1 2017 championship azerbaijan f1 2017 championship austria bottasf1 2017 championship hamilton great britain f1 2017 championship vettel hungaryf1 2017 championship hamilton belgium f1 2017 championship hamilton italy f1 vettel raikkonen crash singapore
    "I kind of watched the chaos in front of me -- I was fortunate enough to have a bad start. It looked like three going into one, but I don't know who was to blame."

    Hamilton on cruise control

    Never before in the 10-year history of the Singapore Grand Prix had rain affected the night race, but a deluge before sundown served notice of what a difficult night might be in store.
    The rain cleared only to return 15 minutes before lights out, forcing drivers to switch to intermediate tires and full wets while waiting on the start grid.
    The added grip was little help to Verstappen and Raikkonen as they slipped up, and into each other as they fought over the same piece of track.
    It was an unexpected blessing for Hamilton who, with both Ferrari drivers out and only one Red Bull to deal with, controlled the race as the rain relented and the track dried out.
    The Briton easily kept Ricciardo at arm's length even when the Safety Car inevitably came out as members of the chasing pack slid into the barriers -- in all, eight drivers retired.
    Hamilton took the checkered flag after two hours with 58 laps of the scheduled 61 complete -- motorsport's world governing body, the FIA, stipulate that a race can last a maximum of 120 minutes.
    Further down the field, Carlos Sainz finished fourth, with Sergio Perez and Jolyon Palmer following on behind.
    Palmer's first points of the season may stand him in good stead as he looks to find another seat next year after recently being axed by Renault in favor of Sainz.
    READ: McLaren splits with Honda, Sainz joins Renault 'on loan'
    Sainz battled with his future Renault teammate Nico Hulkenberg for most of the race before the German was forced to retire.
    Visit CNN.com/motorsport for more news & features
    The DNF means Hulkenberg now holds the record outright for the most F1 races without a podium finish. Singapore marked his 129th race without any silverware, one more than compatriot Adrian Sutil who left F1 in 2014.
    Ferrari and Vettel will need all the podiums they can get in the remaining six races starting at Malaysia in two weeks' time.
    Vettel has a good record at the Sepang International Circuit with four wins compared to Hamilton's one. But after Spa, then Monza and now a win in Singapore, the Briton has momentum and perhaps the racing gods on his side as the season enters the final straight.