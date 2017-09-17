Breaking News

F1: Hamilton extends title lead as Vettel crashes out at rain-hit Singapore GP

Sparks fly as Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (left) and Kimi Raikkonen clash at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix.
Sparks fly as Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (left) and Kimi Raikkonen clash at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix.
Ferrari's race was over almost as soon as it had begun as Raikkonen clashed with Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen before hitting his teammate Vettel.
Ferrari's race was over almost as soon as it had begun as Raikkonen clashed with Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen before hitting his teammate Vettel.
Count the cars... McLaren's Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen collide at the first corner on lap one of the Singapore Grand Prix.
Count the cars... McLaren's Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen collide at the first corner on lap one of the Singapore Grand Prix.
Vettel was also caught up in a chaotic start but managed to maintain the lead. Lewis Hamilton made up four places to second off the start before assuming the lead as Vettel spun out of the race at Turn Five.
Vettel was also caught up in a chaotic start but managed to maintain the lead. Lewis Hamilton made up four places to second off the start before assuming the lead as Vettel spun out of the race at Turn Five.
Fernando Alonso (foreground) was caught up in the crash between Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso (foreground) was caught up in the crash between Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix
Kimi Raikkonen (right) and Max Verstappen step out of their cars after colliding at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix
Kimi Raikkonen (right) and Max Verstappen step out of their cars after colliding at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix
Hamilton assumed control of the race early on, slowly building up a lead on Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.
Hamilton assumed control of the race early on, slowly building up a lead on Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo on track during Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo on track during Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton took a three-point lead over Vettel into the Singapore GP.
Lewis Hamilton took a three-point lead over Vettel into the Singapore GP.
Story highlights

  • Lewis Hamilton extends championship lead
  • Vettel crashes out at rain-affected race
  • Daniel Ricciardo finishes second, Bottas third

(CNN)Lewis Hamilton has extended his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel after winning a rain-hit Singapore Grand Prix.

Starting Sunday's race from fifth, Hamilton profited as both pole sitter Vettel and his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen crashed out on a dramatic opening lap.
Raikkonen and Red Bull's Max Verstappen collided on the run down to Turn One before the Finn ploughed into the side of Vettel. The German continued only to spin off moments later at Turn Five.
    As the rain relented, Hamilton quickly assumed control of the grand prix to take the checkered flag ahead of Daniel Ricciardo with Valtteri Bottas in third.
    The win means the Mercedes driver opens up a 28-point lead over Vettel with six races to go.
    More to follow...