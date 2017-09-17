Hamas makes move toward Palestinian reconciliation

Story highlights Hamas said Sunday it will dissolve the Gaza administrative committee

The move could end a 10-year rift between Gaza and the West Bank

Jerusalem (CNN) Paving the way for possible reconciliation between the West Bank and Gaza, Hamas said Sunday it would dissolve the Gaza administrative committee, allowing a Palestinian unity government to work in its place and move toward general elections.

The announcement comes after days of indirect negotiations between rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Islamist Hamas in Cairo.

Hamas said the negotiations were "an expression of Egyptian interest in Palestinian reconciliation and ending the division, and our interest to realize the hopes of the Palestinian people by achieving national unity."

Hamas established the administrative committee earlier this year, angering Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who derided the committee as a shadow government and accused Hamas of trying to entrench further their control of Gaza. Its dissolution would bridge a significant gap between the two sides, allowing for the possibility of reconciliation.

That could mean the end of a decade-long rift between the West Bank and Gaza that started in 2007 when Hamas forced the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority (PA) out of the coastal enclave. The move followed Hamas' surprise victory in the legislative elections a year earlier.

