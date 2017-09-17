Hamas to end Gaza administrative committee

Story highlights Hamas says it will dissolve the Gaza administrative committee

The move could end a 10-year rift between Gaza and the West Bank

Jerusalem (CNN) Paving the way for possible reconciliation between the West Bank and Gaza, Hamas said Sunday it would dissolve the Gaza administrative committee, allowing a unity government to work in its place and agree on general elections.

The move could potentially end a 10-year rift between the West Bank and Gaza that started when Hamas forced the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority out of the coastal enclave in 2007.

Israel and Egypt have since imposed a blockade on Gaza; Egypt intermittently opens its border crossing into Gaza.

The announcement followed indirect negotiations between Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas in Cairo.

The Egyptian General Intelligence Services led the negotiations, according to a Hamas statement released early Sunday.

