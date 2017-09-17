Breaking News

Hamas to end Gaza administrative committee

By Oren Liebermann, Sarah Sirgany and Merieme Arif, CNN

Updated 5:03 AM ET, Sun September 17, 2017

:Sammy Al-Sheikh (R) and his wife Maha (L) hold hands with their three-year-old daughter Assil as they walk past destroyed houses in the devastated neighbourhood of Shejaiya in Gaza City on August 7, 2014. Sammy who lives and works in Gaza City expressed hopes for peace and said peace would allow him to return to work. Fears rose that the Gaza conflict could resume as a temporary ceasefire entered a final 12-hour stretch and Palestinians accused Israel of stalling at truce talks in Cairo. AFP PHOTO/ROBERTO SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read

Story highlights

  • Hamas says it will dissolve the Gaza administrative committee
  • The move could end a 10-year rift between Gaza and the West Bank

Jerusalem (CNN)Paving the way for possible reconciliation between the West Bank and Gaza, Hamas said Sunday it would dissolve the Gaza administrative committee, allowing a unity government to work in its place and agree on general elections.

The move could potentially end a 10-year rift between the West Bank and Gaza that started when Hamas forced the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority out of the coastal enclave in 2007.
Israel and Egypt have since imposed a blockade on Gaza; Egypt intermittently opens its border crossing into Gaza.
    The announcement followed indirect negotiations between Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas in Cairo.
    The Egyptian General Intelligence Services led the negotiations, according to a Hamas statement released early Sunday.
    The move also comes after a series of Palestinian Authority measures designed to pressure Hamas, including reduction of electricity in Gaza and cutting of salaries.
    The negotiations were "an expression of Egyptian interest in Palestinian reconciliation and ending the division, and our interest to realize the hopes of the Palestinian people by achieving national unity," Hamas said.

    Oren Liebermann reported from Jerusalem, Sarah El Sirgany wrote from Abu Dhabi and Merieme Arif wrote from Atlanta.