Evian Championship: Anna Nordqvist wins playoff to seal second major title

Updated 1:57 PM ET, Sun September 17, 2017

Sweden&#39;s Anna Nordqvist poses with the Evian Championship trophy after her playoff win in France.
Sweden's Anna Nordqvist poses with the Evian Championship trophy after her playoff win in France.

(CNN)Anna Nordqvist has claimed the final major of the women's golf season after winning a sudden-death playoff at the Evian Championship in France.

The Swede saw off America's Brittany Altomare at the first extra hole after the pair shot final rounds of 66 to finish on nine-under par for 54 holes -- heavy rain on day one saw the event at the Evian Resort Golf Club reduced to a three-round tournament.
The heavens opened once more towards the conclusion of Sunday's play with greenkeepers forced to mop up standing water on the 18th green before the playoff could begin.
    Both Nordqvist and Altomare missed the green with their approach shots to the par four, but it was the Swede who remained composed, chipping on before two putting for a bogey five -- one better than her opponent -- to ensure a silver lining to her day and a winner's check for $547,500.
    The Evian Resort Golf Club, located in Evian-les-Bains, France, is considered one of the most beautiful golf courses in Europe, boasting impressive views over lakes and mountains.
    The tournament was founded in 1994 -- originally named the Evian Masters -- but did not became the LPGA&#39;s fifth major until 2013, the same year it changed its title. It now has a prize purse of $3.25 million, second only behind the $4 million U.S. Open.
    It is one of the oldest courses in France. The Evian mineral water company bought a farm and land in 1904, before building a nine-hole golf course -- extended to 18 in 1922 -- with a view of the newly-renovated five-star Hotel Royal.
    South Korea&#39;s Inbee Park at the 2013 tournament. As well as offering views of Lake Geneva and the Alps, the Evian course, perched at a height of 500 metres, also overlooks the Swiss city of Lausanne.
    The course was completely re-landscaped between 1988 and 1990, while it was extended in 2003. In 2013, the course underwent a full renovation -- the biggest transformation in its history -- in preparation for the Evian Championship&#39;s bow as a major.
    There are two prizes on the line this week as the first ever winner of the Rolex Annika Major Award will be decided on Sunday, which honors the player with the best record in the five major this season. In order to take home the trophy, a player must have won one of those majors.
    "I just felt like I wanted to go out there today and focus on what I could do," Nordqvist said, LPGA.com reported.
    "Winning didn't really cross my mind until I was having a great couple birdies and eagles there down the stretch."
    Nordqvist laid the foundations for a momentous win in the closing seven holes after starting Sunday's round five shots off the pace set by Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn.
    The Swede arrived at the turn one-under for the day before producing some dazzling golf, picking up five shots in as many holes from the 12th onwards. A bogey at the final hole took the gloss off her round but it proved enough to force a playoff.
    The 30-year-old has been battling glandular fever in recent months but said she had been inspired by her grandfather's advice to "never give up" when times are tough.
    "I love competing and I prove practicing, and staying in bed hasn't been the most exciting," she said.
    "My grandpa was always my biggest role model. He always used to tell me to never give up, and that's what I never did today." 
    Nordqvist and runner-up Brittany Altomare (left) embrace in the rain after the Swede clinched the title.
    Jutanugarn, who had led by one going into the final round, ended one shot behind Nordqvist and Altomare after bogeying the final hole.
    The Thai finished on eight-under par alongside New Zealand's Lydia Ko -- the 2015 champion -- and Australian Katherine Kirk.