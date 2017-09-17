Story highlights Swede seals second major title

Nordqvist wins in sudden-death playoff

US golfer Brittany Altomare is runner-up

(CNN) Anna Nordqvist has claimed the final major of the women's golf season after winning a sudden-death playoff at the Evian Championship in France.

The Swede saw off America's Brittany Altomare at the first extra hole after the pair shot final rounds of 66 to finish on nine-under par for 54 holes -- heavy rain on day one saw the event at the Evian Resort Golf Club reduced to a three-round tournament.

The heavens opened once more towards the conclusion of Sunday's play with greenkeepers forced to mop up standing water on the 18th green before the playoff could begin.

Both Nordqvist and Altomare missed the green with their approach shots to the par four, but it was the Swede who remained composed, chipping on before two putting for a bogey five -- one better than her opponent -- to ensure a silver lining to her day and a winner's check for $547,500.

"I just felt like I wanted to go out there today and focus on what I could do," Nordqvist said, LPGA.com reported.

