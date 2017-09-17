British Airways flight held at Paris airport over security concerns

Story highlights "Aircraft has been deemed absolutely safe," passenger says

Authorities clear it after conducting security checks

Paris (CNN) A British Airways flight was briefly grounded in Paris early Sunday and passengers deplaned over security concerns, French authorities said.

Flight BA303 was due to take off from Charles de Gaulle Airport at 7:25 a.m. (1:25 a.m. ET) for London's Heathrow airport when the incident happened.

Authorities cleared it after conducting security checks and the Airbus 320 took off a few hours later, the French national police said.

While passengers waited on the tarmac, security personnel conducted bag searches and sniffer dogs checked the aircraft, said James Anderson, 20, who was aboard the flight.

"Aircraft has been deemed absolutely safe. Authorities are satisfied with the search. We will continue on to London Heathrow," he tweeted.

Read More