British Airways flight held at Paris airport over security concerns

Paris (CNN) A British Airways flight was briefly grounded in Paris early Sunday, with passengers deplaned amid security concerns, French authorities said.

Flight BA303 was due to take off from Charles de Gaulle Airport at 7:25 a.m. (1:25 a.m. ET) bound for London's Heathrow Airport when the safety concerns were raised.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the alert but cleared the aircraft for departure after conducting extensive security checks. The Airbus 320 took off a few hours later, the French national police said.

While passengers waited on the tarmac, security personnel conducted bag searches and sniffer dogs checked the aircraft, said James Anderson, 20, who was aboard the flight.

"Aircraft has been deemed absolutely safe. Authorities are satisfied with the search. We will continue on to London Heathrow," he tweeted, praising the pilot and crew for their handling of the incident.

Read More