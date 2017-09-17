Security incident at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport

(CNN) A British Airways flight bound for London was held on the tarmac in Paris on Sunday morning amid security fears, Charles de Gaulle Airport tweeted Sunday. "Passengers in the care of airport personnel before re-embarking," it said.

Pictures posted to social media showed passengers evacuating the aircraft with police and fire vehicles on the scene.

"The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority," a British Airways spokeswoman told CNN.

"Additional security checks are being carried out as a precaution. We would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so."

Developing story - more to come