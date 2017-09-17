British Airways flight held at Paris airport over security concern

Paris (CNN)A security incident that delayed a British Airways flight in Paris and led to passengers deplaning was caused by a false alarm, French authorities said.
BA303, an Airbus 320, was due to take off Sunday from Charles de Gaulle Airport at 7:25 a.m. (1:25 a.m. ET) for London's Heathrow airport when passengers were deplaned.
Authorities later cleared the flight for takeoff after completing security checks, the French national police said.
James Anderson, 20, who was aboard the flight, praised the BA crew after returning to the aircraft.
"Aircraft has been deemed absolutely safe. Authorities are satisfied with the search. We will continue on to London Heathrow," he tweeted.
While passengers waited on the tarmac, security personnel conducted bag searches while sniffer dogs checked the aircraft, according to Anderson.
Anderson posted pictures and video on social media showing passengers evacuating the aircraft with police and fire vehicles nearby.
"On British Airways Flight BA0303, currently being held on tarmac at Paris due to security threat, surrounded by police and fire vehicles," Anderson wrote.
"Apparently an individual has made a direct threat to this aircraft. We will all be led off the aircraft & baggage searched in due course."
All passengers had multiple X-ray scanning checks while authorities secured the plane, he said.
Anderson told CNN they had not received any further updates from officials but that passengers were re-boarding the aircraft.
"So I presume it was a false alert," he added.
In a statement, British Airways said the flight was due to take off soon, but did not provide a time.
"The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority," it said.
"Additional security checks are being carried out as a precaution. We would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so."