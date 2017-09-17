British Airways flight held at Paris airport over security concern

Paris (CNN) A security incident that delayed a British Airways flight in Paris and led to passengers deplaning was caused by a false alarm, French authorities said.

BA303, an Airbus 320, was due to take off Sunday from Charles de Gaulle Airport at 7:25 a.m. (1:25 a.m. ET) for London's Heathrow airport when passengers were deplaned.

Authorities later cleared the flight for takeoff after completing security checks, the French national police said.

James Anderson, 20, who was aboard the flight, praised the BA crew after returning to the aircraft.

"Aircraft has been deemed absolutely safe. Authorities are satisfied with the search. We will continue on to London Heathrow," he tweeted.

