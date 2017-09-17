British Airways flight held at Paris airport over security concern

(CNN)A British Airways flight bound for London was held on the tarmac in Paris on Sunday morning amid security fears, Charles de Gaulle Airport tweeted Sunday.
"Passengers in the care of airport personnel before re-embarking," it said.
Flight BA303, an Airbus 320, was due to take off at 7:25 a.m. (1:25 a.m. ET) and fly to London's Heathrow airport when the passengers were asked to deplane.
James Anderson, 20, who was aboard the flight, posted pictures and video to social media showing passengers evacuating the aircraft with police and fire vehicles on the scene.
"On British Airways Flight BA0303, currently being held on tarmac at Paris due to security threat, surrounded by police and fire vehicles," Anderson wrote.
"Apparently an individual has made a direct threat to this aircraft. We will all be led off the aircraft & baggage searched in due course."
Upon leaving the aircraft, Anderson tweeted that all passengers underwent multiple X-ray scanning checks while security personnel searched baggage and sniffer dogs walked through the plane.
Anderson told CNN they had no new updates from officials and passengers are re-boarding the aircraft.
"So I presume it was a false alert," he added.
In a statement, British Airways said the flight was due to take off soon, but did not provide a time.
"The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority," it said.
"Additional security checks are being carried out as a precaution. We would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so."
