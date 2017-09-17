British Airways flight held at Paris airport over security concern

(CNN) A British Airways flight bound for London was held on the tarmac in Paris on Sunday morning amid security fears, Charles de Gaulle Airport tweeted Sunday.

"Passengers in the care of airport personnel before re-embarking," it said.

Flight BA303, an Airbus 320, was due to take off at 7:25 a.m. (1:25 a.m. ET) and fly to London's Heathrow airport when the passengers were asked to deplane.

James Anderson, 20, who was aboard the flight, posted pictures and video to social media showing passengers evacuating the aircraft with police and fire vehicles on the scene.

"On British Airways Flight BA0303, currently being held on tarmac at Paris due to security threat, surrounded by police and fire vehicles," Anderson wrote.

