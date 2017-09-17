Story highlights Two people arrested after Parsons Green tube bombing

Investigators are working around the clock to identify suspects

London (CNN) British authorities have arrested a second man in connection with the bombing of a London Underground train on Friday, officials said.

The 21-year-old man was arrested in Hounslow, west London, Saturday night by detectives from the London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command. The incident at Parsons Green station injured 30 passengers.

"He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody," police said in a statement Sunday.

Two people have been arrested as part of a major manhunt for suspects. Police had arrested an 18-year-old suspect in Dover on Saturday. Dover is major port town about 80 miles southeast of London.

Armed police patrol in Westminster Underground station on Saturday.

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd had said "it's much too early to say" whether anyone behind the bombing was previously known to authorities.

