Breaking News

Second man arrested over London terror attack

Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 4:31 AM ET, Sun September 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Police vans sit parked outside Portcullis House in Westminster on September 16, 2017 in London, England. An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Dover in connection with yesterday's terror attack on Parsons Green station in which 30 people were injured. The UK terror threat level has been raised to 'critical'. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Police vans sit parked outside Portcullis House in Westminster on September 16, 2017 in London, England. An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Dover in connection with yesterday's terror attack on Parsons Green station in which 30 people were injured. The UK terror threat level has been raised to 'critical'. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Police: Second man arrested in London attack

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(8 Videos)

London (CNN)British authorities have arrested a second man in connection with the attack on a train at a London Underground Station on Friday, authorities said.

The 21-year-old man was arrested in Hounslow, west London, on Saturday night by detectives from the London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command. The incident at Parson's Green station injured 30 passengers.
"He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody," police said in a statement Sunday.
Police previously arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the port area of Dover on Saturday.
    Developing story - more to come

    CNN's Zahra Ullah contributed to this report.