Second man arrested over London terror attack

London (CNN) British authorities have arrested a second man in connection with the attack on a train at a London Underground Station on Friday, authorities said.

The 21-year-old man was arrested in Hounslow, west London, on Saturday night by detectives from the London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command. The incident at Parson's Green station injured 30 passengers.

"He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody," police said in a statement Sunday.

Police previously arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the port area of Dover on Saturday.

