'The Strain' delivers explosive series finale

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about "The Strain" series finale.

Cryptic endings have become all the rage in TV, as if viewers can't bear to let these relationships go when the cameras stop rolling. So credit "The Strain" with making a clean break, having built up to its ultimate showdown throughout its fourth and final season.

Although the FX drama based on Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan's novels was never a huge hit, the series generally delivered the pulpy attributes of a solid action yarn, while adding layers to its characters through flashbacks, some dating back centuries. At its best, that elevated the material beyond being a mere vampire show.

Serving up satisfying doses of payback and revenge, this season peaked several episodes ago -- when Setrakian (David Bradley) ingeniously dispatched his one-time concentration camp tormenter Eichhorst (Richard Sammel), right-hand man to the Master, the ancient being who unleashed a vampire plague upon the world.

The finale couldn't match that operatic high, but it got the job done, and actually allowed the good guys to enjoy a decisive victory. The episode also saw noble sacrifices in pursuit of that objective, as the vampiric Quinlan (Rupert Penry-Jones) engaged in one last battle against the Master, while Ephraim (Corey Stoll) joined him in a suicide mission, experiencing a fleeting father-and-son moment with Zack (Max Charles) before a bomb detonated, incinerating all concerned. (In this case, the term "explosive ending" wasn't just hyperbole.)

Read More