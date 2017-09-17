Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes Emmy history

(CNN)Julia Louis-Dreyfus has made Emmy history.
The actress on Sunday took home her sixth consecutive win for best actress in a comedy category for her role on "Veep," placing her in the history books for most Emmys won by a single performer for one role. Louis-Dreyfus had previously been tied with Candice Bergen, who won five times for playing Murphy Brown.
The win has also tied her with Cloris Leachman, who before Sunday held the record for most Primetime Emmys wins by a single performer.
"This is and continues to be the role of a lifetime and an adventure of utter utter joy," she said in her acceptance speech.
Other nominees included: Pamela Adlon ("Better Things"), Jane Fonda ("Grace and Frankie"), Allison Janney ("Mom"), Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Tracee Ellis Ross ("black-ish"), and Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie")
This is Louis-Dreyfus's seventh win in the category and her eighth Primetime Emmy overall. She previously won for "The New Adventures of Old Christine" and in the supporting actress in a comedy category for "Seinfeld."
HBO announced earlier this month that Season 7 of "Veep," set to air in 2018, will be the show's last.
Louis-Dreyfus joked that they had planned a storyline about an impeachment "but we abandoned that because we were worried someone else might get to it first."