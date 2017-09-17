Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes Emmy history

(CNN) Julia Louis-Dreyfus has made Emmy history.

The actress on Sunday took home her sixth consecutive win for best actress in a comedy category for her role on "Veep," placing her in the history books for most Emmys won by a single performer for one role. Louis-Dreyfus had previously been tied with Candice Bergen, who won five times for playing Murphy Brown.

The win has also tied her with Cloris Leachman, who before Sunday held the record for most Primetime Emmys wins by a single performer.

"This is and continues to be the role of a lifetime and an adventure of utter utter joy," she said in her acceptance speech.

