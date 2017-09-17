Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes Emmy history

(CNN) Julia Louis-Dreyfus has made Emmy history.

The "Veep" actress on Sunday took the gold in the best actress in a comedy category, placing her in the history books for most Emmys won by a single performer for one role. Louis-Dreyfus had previously been tied with Candice Bergen, who won five times for playing Murphy Brown.

The win has also tied her with Cloris Leachman, who before Sunday held the record for most Primetime Emmys wins by a single performer.

Other nominees included: Pamela Adlon ("Better Things"), Jane Fonda ("Grace and Frankie"), Allison Janney ("Mom"), Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Tracee Ellis Ross ("black-ish"), and Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie")

This is Louis-Dreyfus's seventh win in the category (also a record) and her sixth consecutive win in the category.

