Emmy 2017: The winners list

(CNN) The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, aired Sunday on CBS.

The following is a list with the winners noted with an asterisk (*) and WINNER.

Outstanding drama series

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"House of Cards"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

"Westworld"

Outstanding comedy series

"Atlanta"

"Black-ish"

"Master of None"

"Modern Family"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

"Veep"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Anthony Hopkins, "Westworld"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Ron Cephas Jonas, "This Is Us"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"

John Lithgow , "The Crown" * WINNER

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"

Jeffrey Wright , "Westworld"

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Chrissy Metz , "This Is Us"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Zach Galifianakis, "Baskets"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Ellie Kemper, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Louie Anderson, "Baskets"

Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"

Tony Hale, "Veep"

Matt Walsh, "Veep"

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Vanessa Bayer, "Saturday Night Live"

Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" *WINNER

Kathryn Hahn, "Transparent"

Judith Light, "Transparent"

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

Outstanding limited series

"Big Little Lies"

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"The Night Of"

"Genius"

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective"

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

John Turturro, "The Night Of"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series

Carrie Coon, "Fargo"

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Judy Davis, "Feud: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies" *WINNER

Jackie Hoffman ,"Feud: Bette and Joan"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "The Wizard of Lies"

Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies"

Outstanding variety talk series

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show With James Corden"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

"Real Time With Bill Maher"

Outstanding reality-competition program

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Project Runway"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"