Breaking News

Emmys cast President Trump in key supporting role

By Brian Lowry, CNN

Updated 11:44 PM ET, Sun September 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mandy Moore
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Mandy Moore
Hide Caption
1 of 19
Alvina Stewart, left, and Anthony Anderson arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Alvina Stewart, left, and Anthony Anderson arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
Issa Rae
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Issa Rae
Hide Caption
3 of 19
Stephen Glover, left, and Donald Glover
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Stephen Glover, left, and Donald Glover
Hide Caption
4 of 19
Nicole Kidman
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Nicole Kidman
Hide Caption
5 of 19
Thandie Newton
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Thandie Newton
Hide Caption
6 of 19
Gabrielle Union
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Gabrielle Union
Hide Caption
7 of 19
Gina Rodriguez
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Gina Rodriguez
Hide Caption
8 of 19
Sofia Vergara
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Sofia Vergara
Hide Caption
9 of 19
Anika Noni Rose
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Anika Noni Rose
Hide Caption
10 of 19
Rachel Montez Minor and Rickey Minor
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Rachel Montez Minor and Rickey Minor
Hide Caption
11 of 19
Jane Fonda
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Jane Fonda
Hide Caption
12 of 19
Ajiona Alexus (right)
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Ajiona Alexus (right)
Hide Caption
13 of 19
Nina Kiri
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Nina Kiri
Hide Caption
14 of 19
William H. Macy, left and Felicity Huffman
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
William H. Macy, left and Felicity Huffman
Hide Caption
15 of 19
Tessa Thompson
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Tessa Thompson
Hide Caption
16 of 19
Padma Lakshmi
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Padma Lakshmi
Hide Caption
17 of 19
Erin Lim
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Erin Lim
Hide Caption
18 of 19
Kiernan Shipka
Photos: Emmys 2017 red carpet
Kiernan Shipka
Hide Caption
19 of 19
14 Emmys 2017 red carpet RESTRICTED01 Emmys 2017 red carpet02 Emmys 2017 red carpet16 Emmys 2017 red carpet15 Emmys 2017 red carpet14 Emmys 2017 red carpet13 Emmys 2017 red carpet12 Emmys 2017 red carpet12 Emmys 2017 red carpet03 Emmys 2017 red carpet04 Emmys 2017 red carpet13 Emmys 2017 red carpet05 Emmys 2017 red carpet06 Emmys 2017 red carpet07 Emmys 2017 red carpet08 Emmys 2017 red carpet09 Emmys 2017 red carpet10 Emmys 2017 red carpet11 Emmys 2017 red carpet

(CNN)In terms of politics the Emmys join the award-show party late, after the Golden Globes, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys have all taken whacks at the Trump presidency. Yet the president's preferred medium provided fertile terrain for satirizing and commenting upon the political moment, a mood that permeated everything from host Stephen Colbert's monologue to the diverse winners and onstage banter.

Colbert -- a beneficiary of anti-Trump sentiment with the surge in ratings for his "Late Show" -- made Trump a centerpiece of his opening material and song. Indeed, he blamed Emmy voters for depriving Trump of an award during his "Apprentice" days that might have kept him out of politics, saying, "I thought you people liked morally compromised antiheroes," later adding, "Unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote."
Related: Emmys 2017: The winners list
Still, those not-entirely-unexpected gags (Colbert joked about having the "courage" to lampoon Trump in a room whose politics tilt heavily left), and a genuinely surprising appearance by former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, were only the tip of the iceberg. The president's presence hovered throughout the evening, beginning with "Saturday Night Live's" strong showing, honoring Alec Baldwin -- who played Trump on the show -- and Kate McKinnon, who thanked her alter ego, Hillary Clinton, for her grace.
    "At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy," Baldwin quipped in his acceptance speech.
    Read More
    Trump-themed barbs came from various directions, including a reunion of "9 to 5" stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton, who spoke of giving a bigot his comeuppance then and now; and "Veep's" Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who dryly suggested an impeachment storyline was jettisoned because the writers feared someone else might beat the HBO comedy to the punch. Even John Lithgow's praise of Winston Churchill, who he played in "The Crown," had a political tinge to it.
    The Emmys also featured a seemingly effortless display of diversity, in a way the Oscars might envy. That aspect of television was celebrated both in a video package and on an impromptu basis by Donald Glover's dual wins for "Atlanta," Sterling K. Brown for "This is Us," and Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe claiming the writing award -- Waithe being the first African-American woman to receive that prize.
    Additional context applied to the strong showings by "Big Little Lies," which dealt with domestic abuse; and "The Handmaid's Tale," an adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel that many saw as a perfectly timed drama when women's issues and abortion rights remain heated topics.
    "More great roles for women, please," "Big Little Lies" star Nicole Kidman said from the stage, in what simultaneously sounded like an endorsement of TV and rebuke of the movie industry.
    Similarly, the "Black Mirror" episode recognized as best TV movie, "San Junipero," focused on a lesbian love story.
    Inevitably, there will be those offended by the tone and content of this year's telecast, although frankly, Hollywood's progressive bent is by now pretty well baked into the award-show calculus.
    Trump, of course, wasn't Colbert's only target. The host's jokes ranged from Sen. Ted Cruz's Twitter account liking a porn video to HBO host Bill Maher triggering controversy by using the "N" word.
    Still, as Colbert noted, the president has been the biggest TV story of the year, which provided the rationale for occupying a prominent role on TV's biggest and most self-congratulatory night.
    More broadly, although the Emmys obviously serve multiple masters -- and the race to finish on time meant awkwardly playing off some major winners -- the show seemingly made good on its primary mandate: to celebrate the medium.
    Much was made about the sheer abundance of quality television, with Colbert quipping that nobody except perhaps the president -- known for watching scads of cable news -- could possibly have the capacity to absorb it all.
    Colbert (edged by "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" for best variety series, a loss he amusingly punctuated with fellow also-ran Jimmy Kimmel) even assumed that Trump would tune in, addressing him directly. "Hello, sir, thank you for joining us. Looking forward to the tweets."
    Whatever the president's opinion, an empty-handed Colbert, and the Emmys overall, mostly looked like winners.