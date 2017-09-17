Emmys 2017: Watch with us

(CNN) Sunday is all about the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, and you don't want to miss out on any of the action.

Join us here as we keep you up to date on the fashion, politics, speeches and big moments of the night.

We'll time stamp everything, so you can simply scroll down to catch anything you may have missed.

8:30 p.m.

It seemed like the universe was all over it when Dave Chappelle joked about the diversity at the Emmys by saying, "I counted 11 of us here on the monitor" and then presented (along with Melissa McCarthy) the Emmy for outstanding director on a comedy series to Donald Glover for his show "Atlanta."

"I want to thank the great algorithm that put us all here,"Glover said in his acceptance speech.

"Atlanta" has been hailed as one of the shows to usher in a golden age for black TV shows.

People on social media buzzed over Glover becoming the first African American to win the award.

Donald Glover is the first black director to win in this category. Ever. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/dF8UxNSehZ — Glenn Whipp (@GlennWhipp) September 18, 2017

8 p.m.

Stephen Colbert promised a hot Emmys night, and he kicked it off politically-tinged song about concerning current events. But not to worry, Colbert sang, "everything is better on TV."

He was joined by talent from shows -- including "This Is Us" and "The Handmaid's Tail" -- to express that while things are rough right now in the world, there's always the escapism of television.

He even got a surprise assist from Chance the Rapper.

Colbert's opening monologue included jokes about who the winners should thank ("Mainly 'Game of Thrones' for not being eligible this year") to the fascination with the impeding death of Milo Ventimiglia's character on "This Is Us" ("I'm just saying, your fans want to see you dead.")

Viewers who looked forward to Colbert roasting President Donald Trump were not disappointed.

"Hello, Sir. Thank you for joining us," he said. "Looking forward to the tweets."

The late night host then reminded us that Trump has never gotten over not winning an Emmy for "The Apprentice."

"Unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote," Colbert joked.

The audience lost it when former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys period, both in person and around the world," Spicer joked from a podium.

Anna Chlumsky's face when Sean Spicer walked out was all of us! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3wFQKCultf — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 18, 2017

Oh, and the first Emmy of the night was given out.

John Lithgow won for supporting actor in a drama for "The Crown."

7:30 p.m.

Want to know how much fun is happening on the red carpet?

Rita Moreno's face as she encounters RuPaul says it all.

Rita Moreno reacting to RuPaul is how I imagine people look when they see the face of Jesus in their toast #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Hsd6m90FOc — Allison M Davey (@AllisonMDavey) September 17, 2017

Also, could the "Stranger Things" kids be any cuter?

7 p.m.

The red carpet is in full swing an hour before the ceremony starts and the stars are out in full force.

"This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown knows it's all about the look. He tweeted the best photo of his wife, actress Ryan Bathe, in a stunning yellow gown with the caption, "Do the damn thang, Ry! @michellechel #EMMY2017."

Earlier he posted a video of his wife getting ready writing, "Don't hurt 'em, Bird! #emmys2017 How can it get any better than this?"

Don't hurt 'em, Bird! #emmys2017 How can it get any better than this? A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

"I feel like Rocky, Bathe says in the video, before breaking into the "Rocky" theme in celebration of her "knockout" look.

It probably doesn't hurt that Brown is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his work on the hit NBC drama.

Felicity Huffman is up for the outstanding lead actress in a limited series for her role in "American Crime." She tweeted a sneak peek of her dress fitting from earlier in the week and asked, "What do you guys think?"

Almost ready... Here's a sneak peek from earlier this week. What do you guys think? #emmys pic.twitter.com/PkJvCiNWvx — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) September 17, 2017

Meanwhile, "Being Mary Jane" star Gabrielle Union shared her excitement about attending the show for the first time.

I've been doing TV since 1995. This will be my 1st time going to the Emmys & I'm presenting an award! 22 yrs later. #OvernightSuccess 🤗 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 17, 2017

"I've been doing TV since 1995," she tweeted."This will be my 1st time going to the Emmys & I'm presenting an award! 22 yrs later. #OvernightSuccess"