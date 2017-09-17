Emmys 2017: Watch with us

Story highlights The red carpet is in full swing

Stars shared getting ready

(CNN) Sunday is all about the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, and you don't want to miss out on any of the action.

Join us here as we keep you up to date on the fun, fashion, politics, speeches and big moments of the night.

We'll time stamp everything, so simply scroll down to catch anything you may have missed.

7 p.m.

The red carpet is in full swing an hour before the ceremony starts and the stars are out in full force.