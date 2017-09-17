Alec Baldwin scores Emmy gold for roasting Trump on 'SNL'

(CNN) Alec Baldwin is once again an Emmy winner — and he has President Donald Trump to thank.

On Sunday, Baldwin took home the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of Trump on the most recent season of "SNL."

"I guess I should say, at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy," Baldwin said while accepting his award, addressing Trump.

This is Baldwin's third Emmy win, having previously won for lead actor in a comedy for his work on "30 Rock."

