Breaking News

CNN 10 - September 18, 2017

Updated 6:55 PM ET, Sun September 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0918_00012518
ten.0918_00012518

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 09/18/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 09/18/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

September 18, 2017

With the U.N. General Assembly gearing up for its annual General Debate, we're giving you a rundown of expected subjects and an idea of what world leaders will be listening for in this week's event. We're also quizzing your knowledge about the U.S. Constitution as the nation marks Constitution Day. And we're showing you how a CNN Hero is helping orphans in South Africa.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10