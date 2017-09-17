(CNN) Three storms are swaggering through the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another forecast to strengthen and threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.

Tropical Storm Maria formed Saturday in the western Atlantic Ocean and is expected to be a hurricane by late Monday and a major hurricane by Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center says.

New hurricane watches have been issued for northern islands of the Lesser Antilles. Key Messages on Tropical Storm #Maria : pic.twitter.com/tFDVvGqeH9

That means areas devastated by Irma could again be dealing with hurricane conditions by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Hurricane watches have been issued for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat, Guadeloupe, Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and Anguilla. Tropical storm watches are posted for Barbados, St. Lucia, Martinique, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

"Maria could also affect the British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by mid week as a dangerous major hurricane, and hurricane watches could be issued for these islands as early as Sunday. Interests in these areas should monitor the progress of Maria and follow any advice given by local officials," the NHC said.

The center warned that rapid intensification was a distinct possibility and "it would be no surprise if Maria got significantly stronger than currently forecast."

Tropical Storm Maria is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane as it impacts the Caribbean.

Hurricane Jose

Meanwhile, Hurricane Jose, a Category 1 storm, is spinning about 465 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and 465 miles west-southwest of Bermuda.

Jose currently has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and is expected to remain a hurricane through Monday night, the Hurricane Center said.

Areas of the east coast of the United States from North Carolina to New England should monitor the storm's progress, it said, with tropical storm watches possible during the next day or two.

Here are the key messages for Hurricane #Jose as of 11:00pm EDT pic.twitter.com/FtenCnlSV6 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 17, 2017

"While Jose is currently forecast to remain offshore of the US coast from Virginia northward to New England, the large cyclone could cause some direct impacts to these areas and any deviation to the left of the NHC forecast track would increase the likelihood and magnitude of those impacts," the hurricane center said.

Swells generated by Jose were affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and much of the US east eoast, it said, with dangerous surf and rip currents likely for the next several days.

Tropical Storm Lee

There's also Tropical Storm Lee, which formed earlier Saturday in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

Lee is spinning about 760 miles west-southwest of Cape Verde off northwest Africa and packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Lee is weakening and is expected to disappear completely within five days, the center said, with no land warnings issued.