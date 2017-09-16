Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week:
Biggest question for hurricane survivors: 'What now?'
The road ahead for survivors of hurricanes Irma and Harvey will take years to traverse, with innumerable questions along the way. This guide will help answer some of the biggest questions survivors may face in the challenge of rebuilding their lives.
First woman to climb Everest twice in 5 days
Most people don't make it to the top of the world once. But mother of two Anshu Jamsenpa, 38, has done it five times, an incredible feat for any mountaineer. Jamsenpa attributes her amazing achievements to the connection between the mountain and her faith.
Rohingya use darkness to reach Bangladesh
Under the cover of night, Rohingya Muslims cross the land-mined border regions between Myanmar and Bangladesh and the silted waters of the Naf River. The UN refugee agency says a staggering 370,000 people have made the journey since August 25.
Opinion: The Rohingya don't want our anger -- they want our help
Tej Parikh, a global affairs analyst, writes that while Aung San Suu Kyi bears responsibility for her silence on the growing Rohingya refugee crisis, she wields little actual political power over the military and Buddhist nationalists who are cracking down on the Rohingya.
Opinion: We need better pre-K, not just more
Early childhood expert Suzanne Bouffard writes that while communities nationwide support increasing public funding for pre-K education, it's not enough simply to provide it to more kids.