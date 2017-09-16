Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week:

Biggest question for hurricane survivors: 'What now?'

First woman to climb Everest twice in 5 days

Rohingya use darkness to reach Bangladesh

Under the cover of night, Rohingya Muslims cross the land-mined border regions between Myanmar and Bangladesh and the silted waters of the Naf River. The UN refugee agency says a staggering 370,000 people have made the journey since August 25.

Opinion: The Rohingya don't want our anger -- they want our help

Tej Parikh, a global affairs analyst, writes that while Aung San Suu Kyi bears responsibility for her silence on the growing Rohingya refugee crisis, she wields little actual political power over the military and Buddhist nationalists who are cracking down on the Rohingya