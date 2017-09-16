(CNN) From clowns to conservatives, thousands of Americans descended on Washington on Saturday to rally in support of their respective causes.

They protested Russian interference in US elections. Rallied in support of President Donald Trump. Denounced white supremacy. And demanded the FBI stop characterizing one group of music fans as gang members.

All affirmed their constitutional rights to free speech and assembly.

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances," states the First Amendment.

This is America.

